PM urges bold, results-oriented action to secure double-digit growth in 2026

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has called for bold, disciplined and results-oriented action across ministries and localities, stressing the need to pursue double-digit economic growth while maintaining macroeconomic stability and social security.

He was speaking on Wednesday while chairing the monthly Government meeting with all localities and State agencies, focusing on the the socio-economic situation in January 2026, the allocation and disbursement of public investment capital, the implementation of three national target programmes, and the Government’s leadership and management work in the first month of the year.

From the very beginning of 2026, the Government had acted resolutely to implement resolutions and conclusions of the Party Central Committee, the Politburo and the National Assembly, while successfully serving the organisation of the 14th National Party Congress. It also pushed ahead with the Politburo’s nine breakthrough resolutions.

Socio-economic conditions in January continued to show positive momentum. Macroeconomic stability was maintained, inflation was kept under control, and major economic balances were ensured.

Consumer price index rose by 2.6 per cent, while the monetary market and exchange rate remained broadly stable. Public debt, government debt and national external debt stayed well below statutory ceilings.

State budget revenue in January reached VMĐ348.3 trillion (US$13.4 billion), up 13.1 per cent year on year. Total import-export turnover hit $88 billion, a surge of 38.9 per cent, with a trade deficit of over $1.75 billion.

Public investment disbursement was estimated at 3.4 per cent of the annual plan, exceeding the same period last year by VNĐ23.7 trillion in absolute terms and 2.2 percentage points in rate terms.

Newly registered foreign direct investment (FDI) reached nearly $1.5 billion, up 15.7 per cent, while realised FDI stood at $1.68 billion, an increase of 11.3 per cent. Nearly 48,700 businesses entered or re-entered the market in January, up 45.6 per cent, alongside more than 110,000 newly established household businesses, a sharp rise of nearly 222 per cent.

Driving growth

In his concluding remarks, PM Chính noted that international organisations continue to view Việt Nam's growth outlook positively.

The World Bank forecasts Việt Nam's GDP growth at 6.3 per cent in 2026, the highest in East Asia and the Pacific, while the ASEAN+3 Macroeconomic Research Office (AMRO) projects growth of 7.6 per cent, leading Southeast Asia.

Looking ahead, the Government leader urged ministries, sectors and localities to strictly implement the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress, especially its action programme with clearly defined targets, tasks and timelines.

He reiterated the operating principle of 'one goal, two guarantees, three contributions, four ‘no’s, five transformations and six clarities'. The one overarching goal is double-digit growth; the two guarantees are development for stability and stability for development, alongside security and public safety; the three contributions come from the State, businesses and the people; the four “no’s” include no wasted days, no delayed weeks, no missed monthly opportunities, and no annual passivity; the five transformations focus on greening, digitalisation, optimising resources, smart governance and harmonising interests; and the six clarities relate to clear responsibilities, authority, timelines and outcomes.

PM Chính also instructed continued efforts to maintain macroeconomic stability, control inflation, promote growth and ensure major economic balances, while accelerating public investment disbursement, developing new growth drivers, strengthening market management, ensuring energy and essential goods supply, and advancing key projects, including the Việt Nam's very first nuclear power project in Khánh Hoà Province.

He called on all levels and sectors, especially leaders, to act decisively and substantively, measuring success by results, for the country’s development and the happiness of the people.

Bottlenecks addressed

During the meeting, particular attention was given to difficulties encountered in the early stages of implementing Decree No. 46/2026/NĐ-CP, which details the enforcement of several provisions of the Law on Food Safety.

PM Chính ordered the immediate issuance of a Government resolution to address problems arising during the implementation of the decree, which is meant to address serious food safety incidents with stricter inspections and import requirements for food products but has resulted in reported congestion of imported fresh agricultural and food products at some of the country's border gates while the busy Lunar New Year holiday is just two weeks away.

Following the emergence of these issues, the PM has assigned Deputy PM Lê Thành Long to chair meetings with relevant ministries and agencies to resolve the difficulties. A Government dispatch was also issued to focus efforts on addressing obstacles in implementing Decree 46.

To date, congestion in state inspection procedures at several border crossings has largely been cleared, helping ensure the smooth customs clearance of imported fresh food products.

Emphasising that governance must avoid abrupt policy shifts and include appropriate transition periods, the PM instructed that a Government resolution be finalised and issued within today to comprehensively address problems arising during the enforcement of Decree 46. — VNS