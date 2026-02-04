Foreign minister meets Chinese leader, underscores priority of China ties

BEIJING — Politburo member, Minister of Foreign Affairs Lê Hoài Trung held talks with General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and President Xi Jinping in Beijing, China, on Wednesday.

The reception for Việt Nam's top diplomat took place at the Great Hall of the People, within the framework of Trung's visit to China to brief on the outcomes of the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV).

General Secretary Xi Jinping welcomed Trung in his capacity as Special Envoy of General Secretary Tô Lâm, leading a Vietnamese delegation to China, describing the visit as a demonstration of the high priority that the Party and State of Việt Nam attach to China-Việt Nam relations, as well as the close and longstanding friendship between the two Parties.

On behalf of the Party and State of China, Xi Jinping warmly congratulated the 14th National Congress of the CPV on its great success, and conveyed his best wishes to Tô Lâm on being re-elected as General Secretary of the CPV Central Committee for the 2026-31 term. He expressed pleasure at and highly valued the recent phone call with General Secretary Tô Lâm following the successful conclusion of the Congress.

China's top leader praised the 14th National Congress for electing a new leadership and setting out theoretical orientations for reform, opening a new era of development for the Vietnamese nation. He expressed confidence that the Vietnamese people, under the leadership of the CPV headed by Tô Lâm, would successfully implement the Congress’s Resolution, build socialism suited to national conditions, and fulfil the two 'centenary goals' marking the founding of the Party and the State.

Minister Trung respectfully conveyed warm greetings and a letter of thanks from Tô Lâm to Xi Jinping in response to the congratulatory message sent by the Chinese leader.

Briefing Xi Jinping on the key outcomes of the 14th National Congress, Minister Trung emphasised that the Congress had fulfilled a major historical responsibility by comprehensively reviewing 40 years of Đổi mới (renewal), deciding on strategic issues shaping Việt Nam's future in a new development era, and reaffirming the country’s resolve to build a peaceful, independent, democratic, prosperous, civilised and happy Việt Nam that advances firmly towards socialism.

He underlined Việt Nam's commitment to national independence and socialism, the principle that 'the people are the foundation', a new growth model, and a foreign policy of independence and self-reliance, peace, friendship, cooperation and development, alongside multilateralisation and diversification of external relations.

Minister Trung also conveyed congratulations from the Party and State of Việt Nam and Tô Lâm on China’s major development achievements and the strategic decisions of Xi Jinping in advancing high-quality development, achieving breakthroughs in science and technology, contributing significantly to global economic growth, and playing an important role in global development, security and governance.

Affirming the strong positive momentum in Việt Nam-China relations under the strategic guidance of the two Parties’ top leaders, Trung reiterated Việt Nam's consistent policy of prioritising cooperation with China, expressing readiness to accompany China in a new phase of development through enhanced high-level strategic exchanges to strengthen the political, material and social foundations of bilateral ties.

He said the foreign affairs and diplomatic agencies of both Parties and States were determined to implement concrete measures reflecting the shared understandings of the two sides’ top leaders, striving to make the Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership and the Việt Nam-China Community with a Shared Future that Carries Strategic Significance more substantive and profound.

Xi Jinping welcomed Minister Trung’s views, stressing the long-standing traditional friendship between China and Việt Nam, which aligns with the fundamental interests of both countries, and reaffirmed that China attaches great importance to and prioritises friendly relations with Việt Nam.

Xi Jinping said he was ready to maintain regular strategic exchanges with Tô Lâm, adhere to the '16-character' guideline, the spirit of the 'four goods' and the orientation of being 'six more'.

He noted that China’s adoption of its 15th Five-Year Development Plan at the Two Sessions in March 2026 would create further opportunities for cooperation, including with Việt Nam, and called for enhanced quality and efficiency of cooperation, stronger sub-national ties and people-to-people exchanges to advance the Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership for the benefit of both peoples.

On the occasion of the Lunar New Year of the Horse, Xi Jinping extended his best wishes for health and prosperity to the Party, State and people of Việt Nam, and General Secretary Tô Lâm. — VNS