CPV’s 14th National Congress opens new momentum for Việt Nam-China relations: Chinese ambassador

HÀ NỘI — The convergence of important development stages for Việt Nam and China will create a strong, unprecedented momentum to promote bilateral relations in a more substantial, comprehensive and sustainable direction in the near future, said Chinese Ambassador to Việt Nam He Wei.

The Chinese diplomat made the remark while assessing new opportunities for Việt Nam-China relations after the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV).

According to the ambassador, both Việt Nam and China are socialist countries led by Communist Parties, firmly committed to the socialist path. The 14th National Party Congress is not only a significant milestone in Việt Nam's development, but also has a positive impact on the cause of building and developing socialism.

As China is implementing its 15th Five-Year Plan, striving to create a new phase in the modernisation process with Chinese characteristics, the CPV’s 14th National Congress marks the beginning of a new development era for the nation, he said.

On that basis, both sides will continue to take key ideas reached by the highest leaders of the two Parties and countries as a guiding principle. They will leverage their specific advantages in terms of similar political systems and shared ideals and development paths to promote practical and comprehensive cooperation in various fields. The aim is to gradually deepen the building of a Việt Nam-China community with a shared future.

Wei suggested that the top priority in the next few years is to continue enhancing strategic trust. Under the strategic leadership of General Secretary of the Communist Party of China and President of China Xi Jinping and the CPV’s late General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng and General Secretary Tô Lâm, Việt Nam-China relations have achieved significant progress, especially the joint creation of a community with a shared future that carries strategic importance, creating new momentum for relations between the two Parties and States.

He said that after the 14th Congress, both countries are expected to implement several important bilateral political activities, enhancing the role of the Steering Committee for Việt Nam-ChinaBilateral Cooperation, the 3+3 strategic dialogue mechanism between foreign, defence and public security ministers, and mechanisms for theoretical exchanges between the two Parties and cooperation between the two countries' legislative bodies.

These mechanisms are expected to further deepen cooperation between the Party, government, military and law enforcement agencies, thus promoting the increasingly substantive and effective development of their comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership, he noted.

At the same time, mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries is identified as a key pillar. Wei said that both sides will seize opportunities from the rapid formation of new production forces, effectively implement agreements connecting the 'Belt and Road Initiative' with the 'Two Corridors, One Belt' framework, maintain positive growth in bilateral trade and promote the construction of standard-gauge railways linking Việt Nam and China.

The diplomat pointed out that enhancing connectivity via railways, highways and smart border gates and expanding cooperation in new areas such as 5G, artificial intelligence and green development will bring practical benefits to the people of both countries. He emphasised that China's vast market is always open and ready to receive more high-quality products from Việt Nam.

In addition to economic cooperation, the ambassador stressed the importance of consolidating the foundation of people-to-people friendship. The Việt Nam-China relationship has its roots in the people, its vitality lies in the people and its future will also be decided by the people, he said.

Both sides will continue to effectively utilise traditional resources, promote the role of the China Cultural Centre in Hà Nội and Confucius institutes and strengthen cooperation in education, tourism, culture, media and health care.

Youth exchange programmes, field studies and people-to-people exchanges will continue to be promoted, thus fostering a solid social foundation for the bilateral relationship, especially among the younger generation.

Finally, Wei said that both sides need to continue deepening the exchange of experience in national governance and constantly improving the Party's leadership capacity in the process of national modernisation.

Strengthening the connection between China's 15th Five-Year Plan and the strategic tasks set by the CPV’s 14th National Congress is expected to make a positive contribution to peace and development in the region and the world. — VNA/VNS