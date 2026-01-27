Việt Nam–Europe ties reach new height in 2025: Deputy Foreign Minister

HÀ NỘI — Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Lê Thị Thu Hằng has penned an article titled Việt Nam–Europe cooperation in 2025: Rising to a new height, highlighting a surge in high-level diplomacy, with exchanges nearly doubling from the previous year across all Party, State, Government and National Assembly channels.

Hằng wrote that Việt Nam hosted 12 high-level European delegations last year, including visits by the King of Belgium, the Presidents of France, Hungary and Lithuania, the Prime Ministers of Russia, Spain and Kyrgyzstan, and parliamentary speakers from five partner nations.

Vietnamese leaders also paid seven visits to Europe, several of them of historic significance: the first official visit by a Vietnamese leader to Estonia since diplomatic ties were established, Party General Secretary Tô Lâm’s official visit to Russia for the 80th anniversary of the victory over fascism, stops in traditional friends Belarus and Bulgaria, followed by Northwestern Europe, including the UK and Finland.

These engagements conveyed Việt Nam’s consistent foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, multilateralisation and diversification, being a friend, a trustworthy partner and a responsible member of the international community. The exchanges resulted in upgraded relations with nine countries, reflecting the elevated strategic level of Việt Nam-Europe cooperation.

Substantive advances also emerged in ties with European political parties and influential forces. Five European parties attended Việt Nam’s major national commemorations. High-level theoretical dialogues with Germany’s Left Party and Social Democratic Party deepened political engagement and bolstered strategic trust. The diplomatic momentum elevated Việt Nam-Europe relations overall, broadening strategic cooperation across political, economic, trade, investment, science-technology and other domains, and generating key resources for Việt Nam’s new development era.

Trade, investment remain core driver

Five years after its launch, the EU-Việt Nam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) continued to yield concrete gains, cementing Việt Nam as the EU’s top trade partner in ASEAN and the EU as Việt Nam’s fourth largest overall. Two-way trade approached US$61 billion in the first 10 months of 2025, up 8.4 per cent year-on-year. Momentum also built around the EU-Việt Nam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA), with expected ratifications by Cyprus, Poland and Germany this year.

According to her, investment remained a bright spot in Việt Nam–Europe economic ties.

EU firms ranked among Việt Nam’s premier sources of quality foreign direct investment, focusing on processing and manufacturing, infrastructure, logistics, finance-banking, high technology and sustainable agriculture.

They repeatedly praised Việt Nam’s improving business climate, particularly institutional and administrative reforms, digital transformation, infrastructure and workforce quality, and expanded commitments, as seen in Denmark’s LEGO Group investments.

Joint projects in energy transition, green finance, green infrastructure and climate change adaptation progressed, contributing to Việt Nam’s commitment to a net-zero emissions target by 2050. European capital is poised to deliver not only funding but also advanced technologies and sustainable development models, enhancing growth quality and reshaping Việt Nam’s development structure.

Sci-tech and innovation: a new direction

Sci-tech and innovation have truly emerged as a new pillar of Việt Nam–Europe cooperation. Cooperation agreements signed in 2025 with Russia, France, Sweden, Estonia and Central Asian countries demonstrated European partners’ timely responsiveness and strong commitment to accompany Việt Nam amid its renewed development thinking in the new era, which places sci-tech and innovation as key drivers.

Practical cooperation in this field advanced with the direct involvement of local authorities, enterprises, experts, research institutes and universities from both sides. Priority areas include digital transformation, artificial intelligence, semiconductors, biotechnology and quantum technologies, where Europe holds strengths and Việt Nam has pressing needs for economic modernisation, competitiveness and sustainable development.

Cultural exchange, tourism and people-to-people diplomacy nurture lasting friendship

The year 2025 featured numerous major cultural exchange and people-to-people diplomacy events, marking the 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Việt Nam and Russia, and between Việt Nam and Central and Eastern European countries, the 50th anniversary of Việt Nam–Germany ties and the 35th anniversary of Việt Nam–EU relations.

Events throughout the year demonstrated the depth and vitality of Việt Nam’s friendship with the region, such as a June seminar on 75 years of Việt Nam–Central and Eastern Europe relations, a July cultural and arts festival in Russia, a November event titled Việt Nam–EU Day: A cultural bridge for a sustainable future, and a December workshop on 50 years of Việt Nam–Germany relations: milestones and prospects.

Notably, Việt Nam Day debuted at Russia’s Red Square, drawing millions in attendance. These activities continued to serve as bridges of trust, enhancing mutual understanding and further tightening Việt Nam–Europe ties.

Vietnamese audiences also enjoyed a series of distinctive cultural and art events held by European countries, including Germany’s Hessen Chamber Orchestra concert in October, Austria’s Vienna series in November, Russia’s Swan Lake ballet, Poland’s OSP Nadarzyn Orchestra exhibition and gala in November, and a Bulgarian music night in December.

In particular, new direct air routes to Milan in July, Munich in October and Copenhagen in December elevated Việt Nam’s appeal in Europe, fuelling a record tourism influx exceeding 20 million visitors.

2026 outlook: elevating Việt Nam-Europe partnership

As 2026 begins amid global uncertainties and European challenges, the continent retains its status as a vital geopolitical and economic hub. Việt Nam views Europe as a priority partner and aims to deepen traditional cooperation while expanding into green transition, digital transformation, renewable energy, green finance, quality workforce training and aerospace.

To propel relations to a higher level, both sides require strong resolve and close coordination at bilateral and multilateral levels. Sustained high-level exchanges across channels, full utilisation of existing frameworks and consolidation of political foundations will generate momentum for comprehensive ties, she wrote.

Effective implementation of FTAs, including the EU-Vietnam FTA, UK-Việt Nam FTA and Eurasian Economic Union-Việt Nam FTA, should continue, alongside efforts to secure remaining EVIPA ratifications and better market access for Vietnamese agro-forestry-fisheries exports.

Priority should also be given to concrete projects and tangible outcomes in sci-tech, innovation and education-training, contributing to the effective implementation of Việt Nam’s strategic resolutions, she said, adding that external information, cultural and people-to-people diplomacy should be upheld alongside tourism and local-level cooperation, as well as stronger connections between Vietnamese communities in Europe and their homeland, thereby projecting Việt Nam’s image and creating momentum and foundations for sustainable cooperation.

In her view, coordination at multilateral forums should continue to promote multilateralism, respect for international law, free trade and freedom of navigation, for the common interests of peace, stability and sustainable development in the region and worldwide.

With these orientations, she wrote that Việt Nam sees its European partners as companions in the new development era and will work together to elevate bilateral ties to a new stature in the first year of the 14th National Party Congress term, toward centennial goals and the successful fulfilment of the Congress's mandates.