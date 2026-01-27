Italian scholar underscores Việt Nam’s strategic resolve, development vision

ROME — The 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) represented a defining moment of Việt Nam as it laid out a clear pathway for the country to achieve the high-income developed status by 2045, according to Francesco Maringio, head of the external relations department of the Italian Communist Party.

In an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency (VNA), Maringio, also Vice President of the Italy – Việt Nam Foundation, noted that convened ahead of two landmark anniversaries – 2030, marking 100 years of the CPV, and 2045, the centenary of the nation, the congress introduced the concept of an “era of the nation's rise”.

He stressed that this is not a political catchphrase, but a reflection of a new stage of qualitative development defined by strategic confidence, technological advancement and a transition towards a new growth model.

According to Maringio, the Congress identified eight overarching priorities to guide the implementation of strategic decisions, spanning institutional perfection, the building of a healthy society, the central role of science – technology, and the recognition of culture as a cornerstone of development.

Notably, economic growth is not treated as an end in itself, but as part of an integrated vision that links growth with social progress, cultural advancement and environmental protection, all aimed at enhancing the quality of life and work for the Vietnamese people.

From a Western viewpoint, he said, the target of 10 per cent annual GDP growth for the 2026–2030 period stands out as particularly bold. While ambitious, he described the goal as attainable as it is embedded in a strategy prioritising concrete improvements in living standards and a more balanced relationship between humans and nature.

The congress also outlined important enablers, including institutional reform, anti-corruption efforts, and the development of high-quality human resources aligned with a new phase of productive forces. This, he added, demonstrates the Party’s capacity for long-term planning, situating each development phase within a broader historical trajectory, from national liberation and independence towards prosperity.

Maringio observed that the congress documents reflect an approach that bolsters national strategic confidence while remaining open and committed to international integration. The emphasis on national security, extending beyond military concerns to economic, food, energy and technological security, is seen as a means of safeguarding the country in close connection with the global environment.

The Vice President of the Italy – Việt Nam Foundation described the CPV’s leadership as a compelling case study for those seeking to better understand Vietnam as well as the Marxist theory and contemporary practice.

Over four decades of Đổi Mới (Renewal), he said, the Party has shown an extraordinary ability to uphold ideological principles while flexibly applying them in practice, producing clear results.

Việt Nam’s transformation, from one of the world’s poorest economies into a fast-growing country that still maintains political stability and a socialist orientation, illustrates the importance of combining principled consistency with practical adaptability.

The congress also highlighted what Maringio termed the “keys” to Việt Nam’s success: deepening engagement with the people through effective policy implementation rather than abstract theory; steadfast execution of the established strategies and decisions, alongside stronger institutions, skilled human resources and modern infrastructure as core growth drivers; and safeguarding the Party’s integrity through anti-corruption efforts and the development of a contingent of morally sound, professionally and politically competent cadres.

He further noted that the 14th Congress provided an important platform to highlight the CPV’s relations with other communist and Marxist parties, fraternal parties and political organisations worldwide, as well as solidarity groups and foundations connecting Vietnam with international partners.

Việt Nam’s experience in nation-building and in building socialism with Vietnamese characteristics, together with its theoretical and practical lessons, he concluded, has made a meaningful contribution to the shared heritage of progressive thought worldwide. VNA/VNS