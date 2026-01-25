14th National Party Congress: Việt Nam enters new and mature stage of development

PARIS — Former member of the French National Assembly Stéphanie Đỗ has assessed that the freshly-ended 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Việt Nam not only reaffirms consistent strategic continuity, but also marks Việt Nam’s transition into a new and more mature stage of development.

According to her, the major orientations set forth by the Congress clearly demonstrate Việt Nam’s determination to consolidate achievements already made in the fields of economy, technology and the green economy, thereby steering national development onto a sustainable, innovative and self-reliant trajectory that serves the interests and well-being of the people.

The Vietnamese-born former French legislator stressed that the Congress reflects Việt Nam’s clear ambition to rise as a leading strategic actor, recognised among emerging powers not only in the region but also globally.

This ambition, she noted, is grounded in the mobilisation of collective strength, national solidarity and a shared sense of responsibility among the entire Vietnamese people, both at home and overseas, working together to build a strong, unified and influential Việt Nam in harmony with major contemporary global balances.

Currently serving as chair of the political party “Together for Our France”, Đỗ observed that the Congress sent an important message: Việt Nam is no longer satisfied with rapid growth alone, but is now pursuing a development model that is higher in quality, more inclusive and more future-oriented.

Reflecting on Việt Nam’s development over recent decades, she described the country’s achievements as remarkable.

She noted that Việt Nam has succeeded in harmoniously combining sustained economic growth, large-scale poverty reduction, significant improvements in living standards, and the maintenance of social stability – an achievement that is particularly noteworthy amid an increasingly volatile international environment.

This success, she said, stems from a long-term political vision based on foundational strategic choices in education, infrastructure, new technologies, the green economy, and human resources development, combined with a strong capacity for continuous adaptation to global shifts.

Today, Việt Nam is a country confident in its future, supported by a dynamic, resilient society deeply committed to building sovereignty, prosperity and international reputation.

Commenting on the major orientations identified by the 14th National Party Congress, such as rapid and sustainable development, institutional modernisation, scientific and technological innovation, digital transformation and green growth, Đỗ described these as powerful levers for enhancing Việt Nam’s competitiveness.

These strategic choices enable Việt Nam to move up global value chains, attract investment with higher value-added content, and integrate more deeply and sustainably into regional and global value chains.

Against the backdrop of profound global transformations in digital technology, energy and the environment, she remarked that these orientations help project Việt Nam as a reliable, modern and forward-looking partner, particularly for European countries, including France.

Discussing Việt Nam’s international role and standing amid global uncertainty, Đỗ noted that the country is increasingly recognised by the international community. Việt Nam’s foreign policy, she said, is highly regarded for its balance, pragmatism and consistent commitment to multilateralism.

Looking ahead over the next 10 to 20 years, the former French MP expressed confidence that Việt Nam will become an indispensable actor in Southeast Asia and a highly credible strategic partner on the global stage.

Economically, she believes Việt Nam has strong potential to emerge as a regional hub for innovation, green industry and emerging technologies. Politically and strategically, the country’s balanced foreign policy and commitment to multilateralism will allow it to play a bridging role between regions and cultures.

Đỗ emphasised that Việt Nam’s young generation, with a solid educational foundation, strong connectivity and a powerful drive to succeed, constitutes a precious resource and a key engine for the country’s future.

At the same time, overseas Vietnamese communities also play an important role through their strong ties, professional expertise and practical contributions to Việt Nam’s development and international standing, she added. — VNA/VNS