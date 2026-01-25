Vietnamese in Japan confident in 14th National Party Congress’s action-oriented spirit

HÀ NỘI — Dr Nguyễn Hồng Sơn, President of the Union of Vietnamese Associations in Japan, has spoken highly of the documents of the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Việt Nam, noting that they go beyond vision to demonstrate a strong and clearly defined spirit of action.

In an interview with a Vietnam News Agency correspondent in Tokyo, Sơn emphasised that the action programme to implement the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress is conceived as “breakthrough-oriented.”

Each objective and solution are closely aligned with reality, structured with clear roadmaps, priorities and focal points. This approach, he said, meets the expectations of the people at home and overseas Vietnamese alike, as the Congress documents are not only "a lodestar" but also a concrete blueprint for action.

According to him, the 14th National Party Congress has been identified as a “Congress of confidence and aspiration, of breakthroughs and action, of discipline and creativity, of solidarity and development.”

This is not merely a slogan; it reflects steadfast goals combined with renewed development thinking, strict discipline paired with creativity, and national unity as the foundation for development.

For overseas Vietnamese communities, including those in Japan, this conveys a powerful message that Việt Nam is entering a new era of national rise in which all Vietnamese, wherever they reside, are invited to contribute.

The development goals for 2026-2030 and the vision to 2045 clearly embody the principle of “great aspiration with steady steps”: striving to become a developing country with modern industry and upper-middle income by 2030, and a developed, high-income nation by 2045.

Crucially, this vision is tied to strategic breakthroughs, a new growth model, and improved institutions, infrastructure and human resources.

Sơn stressed that a notable new feature of the 14th Congress is its strong emphasis on implementation. The documents specify not only what needs to be done, but how it will be done, through concrete action programmes, quantified targets and clear timelines, transforming long-term vision into tangible commitments.

The Congress has opened up new space for overseas Vietnamese to play a more substantive role in national development, Sơn said.

With a clear 2045 vision, overseas Vietnamese are encouraged to move from simply “looking toward the homeland” to actively “walking alongside the homeland”, contributing intellect, resources and international experience.

He expressed confidence that, by seizing the opportunities created by the 14th National Party Congress, the Vietnamese community in Japan can become not just a bridge, but a vital “soft pillar” in Việt Nam’s overall national strength in the new development phase. — VNA/VNS