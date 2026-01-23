Vietnamese in Malaysia pin high hopes on nation’s new development phase

KUALA LUMPUR — Following the success of the 14th National Party Congress which wrapped up on Friday afternoon, Vietnamese expatriates and students in Malaysia have expressed optimism and strong confidence that the country will continue to move steadily forward on its development path in a new era, while reaffirming their desire to contribute to this important journey.

Trần Thị Chang, President of the Malaysia–Việt Nam Friendship Association (MVFA), said that the Vietnamese community in Malaysia closely followed the Congress and felt reassured by a well-organised, serious, and highly responsible event. The success of the Congress, she noted, has further strengthened public trust, including that of overseas Vietnamese, in the Party's and the State’s firm leadership, clear strategic orientation, and the country’s long-term development prospects.

She emphasised that the key decisions adopted at the Congress are significant not only for Việt Nam’s domestic development but also for advancing international integration and cooperation.

The MVFA will continue to serve as an effective bridge between the two countries' people, promoting exchanges, mutual understanding, and practical cooperation across various fields.

Chang also expressed her confidence that the Communist Party of Việt Nam, under the leadership of General Secretary Tô Lâm, whom she described as resolute, decisive, and highly responsible, will continue to guide the country towards strong and sustainable development, realise the vision toward 2045, and further enhance the nation’s position on the international stage.

Meanwhile, Tạ Thị Hồng Ngân, a master’s student at Spectrum International University College in Selangor, praised the information and communication work surrounding the Congress, saying it effectively addressed the strong interest of both domestic and international audiences. She noted that the inclusion of feedback from overseas Vietnamese during the Congress’s preparation process represents progress in transparency and accountability towards the community.

According to her, the clear vision and development strategy set out by the Congress have reinforced public trust, particularly among the younger generation, while demonstrating continuity, stability, and innovation in personnel work in line with the requirements of a new development phase.

Ngân showed her belief that the leadership selected by the Congress will continue to steer the country in the right direction amidst Việt Nam’s increasingly deep international integration, and voiced hope that greater attention will be given to education, human resources development, and creating opportunities for young people to contribute to national development.

Sharing a similar view, Phạm Trần Tiểu My, a master’s student at Universiti Utara Malaysia (UUM), Kuala Lumpur campus, said the thorough and comprehensive preparation of the Congress played a crucial role in its success. She noted that the Congress clearly identified key priorities for the nation’s new development era, and, at the same time, add new and important content on foreign affairs, international integration, economic development associated with environment protection, science and technology, innovation, digital transformation, and the role of the private sector.

She emphasised that the Congress’s focus on human resources development, educational reform and international integration has opened up greater opportunities for young people, including Vietnamese students abroad, to contribute their knowledge and experience to the country’s development. The attention and high expectations of people at home and overseas toward the Congress, she added, continue to reinforce confidence in Việt Nam’s political stability and sustainable development in the years ahead. — VNA/VNS