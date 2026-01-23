US-based scholar calls 14th National Congress one of the most important in CPV's history

HÀ NỘI — On the occasion of the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV), Professor Nguyễn Thị Liên Hằng, Director of the Weatherhead East Asian Institute at Columbia University in the US, has shared in-depth assessments of the CPV’s leadership role and the particular significance of such a major event for Việt Nam’s development trajectory.

As a historian specialising in Việt Nam, she told the Vietnam News Agency that the country is entering a pivotal historical phase under the effective and innovative leadership of the CPV.

In her view, the merger of provincial-level administrative units to build a lean, efficient and effective political system, together with apparatus reform and ambitious development targets, including an average GDP growth rate of 10 per cent or higher during 2026–2030, has laid the groundwork for the Congress to become one of the most important in the Party’s history.

Hằng expressed confidence that under the CPV’s leadership, Việt Nam can achieve its goal of becoming a developing country with modern industry and upper-middle income by 2030, and a high-income developed nation by 2045 – a peaceful, independent, democratic, prosperous, civilised and happy country steadily advancing towards socialism.

Reflecting on reforms and transformations over the past year, the Columbia University scholar described them as a genuine 'Vietnamese miracle' while voicing her hope that this series of successes will continue throughout the remainder of the century.

She noted that the Weatherhead East Asian Institute stands ready to accompany and closely cooperate with Việt Nam through Columbia University’s global Việt Nam initiative.

The professor also highlighted the key resolutions recently issued by the Politburo, including Resolution No 57-NQ/TW on the development of science, technology, innovation and national digital transformation; Resolution No 59-NQ/TW on international integration in the new context; Resolution No 66-NQ/TW on law-making and law enforcement reforms; and Resolution No 68-NQ/TW on the development of the private sector.

These resolutions constitute important stepping stones for the 14th Congress to open up a promising new era of development, positioning Việt Nam as a major power not only in the region but also in the world, Hằng said. — VNA/VNS