Expert highlights National Assembly’s role in shaping foreign policy

PRAGUE — Amid increasingly complex global geopolitical developments, the role of the National Assembly (NA) extends beyond its traditional legislative function to become a sharp “extended arm” of national foreign policy, Phan Kiên Cường, Deputy Director of the Việt Nam Economic and Trade Development Consulting Centre (Vicendeti), has said.

In an interview with the Vietnam News Agency (VNA)'s correspondent in Prague, Head of Vicendeti’s Representative Office in the Czech Republic, identified four strategic pillars needed to strengthen inter-parliamentary cooperation and elevate legislative diplomacy in support of Việt Nam’s development goals during the next term.

First, it is necessary to shift from mere participation to proactive leadership in multilateral forums, he stressed.

According to him, the 16th legislature should continue to enhance the country’s standing in organisations such as the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) General Assembly, the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) and the Asia-Pacific Parliamentary Forum (APPF) by actively proposing forward-looking legal frameworks. This is particularly important in emerging areas with no established precedents but critical to the digital era, including cross-border cybersecurity governance, artificial intelligence ethics and green trade standards. By contributing to the shaping of international “rules of the game”, Việt Nam could secure strategic advantages at the global policy-making stage, Cường said.

Second, the expert underscored the importance of accelerating the domestication and harmonisation of laws to deepen international integration. Effective legislative diplomacy ultimately lies in implementing commitments, he noted.

In the coming term, guided by orientations from the 14th National Party Congress, the NA should prioritise reviewing and incorporating international standards from new-generation trade agreements, notably the EU–Việt Nam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), in a coherent manner.

Establishing a legal system aligned with high global standards would not only safeguard national interests but also signal a transparent and reliable investment environment, he added.

Third, Cường called for enhanced “thematic diplomacy” among specialised committees. This would involve direct, substantive engagement between Việt Nam’s economic, legal and science-technology committees and their counterparts in legislatures of developed nations, particularly within the EU.

Such technocratic exchanges on legislative experience in areas like energy transition and the circular economy would help Việt Nam accelerate institutional development and directly support the sustainable development goals set by the Party.

Finally, Cường highlighted the Vietnamese legislative body’s supervisory role over international agreements as the fourth strategic pillar. Elevating legislative diplomacy also requires effective oversight of the implementation of treaties and agreements signed by the Government.

This would ensure that resources from international cooperation are allocated appropriately, promote both local and national economic development, and provide timely policy feedback to adjust external relations in the country’s best interests.

According to Cường, as the Southeast Asian country aspires to become a high-income developed nation in the new era, legislative diplomacy must serve as an institutional pathfinder.

A reformed, streamlined and internationally integrated 16th NA would be a crucial guarantee for steering the country towards a stronger global presence, the expert concluded. — VNA/VNS