Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Sci-Tech
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Opinion

Notable progress seen during 15th-tenure legislature

March 15, 2026 - 20:01
Dr Nguyễn Hồng Sơn highlighted important improvements, including the regulations allowing overseas Vietnamese to own property in Việt Nam and amendments to the Law on Nationality, which have had positive impacts on the Vietnamese community abroad.
Dr. Nguyễn Hồng Sơn, chairman of the Union of Vietnamese Associations in Japan. — VNA/VNS Photo

TOKYO — During the 15th tenure of the National Assembly (NA), legislative work has made notable progress, particularly through greater information sharing and the creation of favourable conditions for overseas Vietnamese to contribute opinions to draft laws and policies, commented Dr Nguyễn Hồng Sơn, chairman of the Union of Vietnamese Associations in Japan.

Talking to the Vietnam News Agency, Dr Sơn highlighted important improvements, including the regulations allowing overseas Vietnamese to own property in Việt Nam and amendments to the Law on Nationality, which have had positive impacts on the Vietnamese community abroad.

These changes demonstrate that the NA has paid greater attention to the rights and voices of overseas Vietnamese while facilitating their participation in the law-making process, he said.

He held that the organisation of the election for deputies to the 16th NA and people’s councils at all levels for the 2026–31 tenure two months earlier than usual reflects the country’s proactive and flexible approach to arranging the leadership apparatus. Amid a rapidly evolving global situation, the timely consolidation of personnel will help Việt Nam enhance its adaptability and maintain stability during its development process, he underlined.

The overseas Vietnamese community always closely follows information related to the election and, where possible, will directly exercise their civic rights. Despite living far from the homeland, they still pay attention to and remain supportive of the country’s development, Sơn noted.

Overseas Vietnamese always regard themselves as an inseparable part of the Vietnamese nation. Therefore, they hope that forthcoming legislative agendas will include additional mechanisms and policies enabling them to participate more deeply and make more practical contributions to national construction and development, he continued.

At present, in addition to his activities within the Vietnamese community in Japan, Sơn also serves on the Comprehensive Policy Advisory Council of Ibaraki prefecture. The council gathers experts and representatives from various sectors to work with the local administration in researching, advising and proposing development orientations for the prefecture in fields such as the economy, society, education and culture, as well as policies related to foreign communities residing in the locality. Through the council’s activities, members can contribute their views to policy-making and development planning.

As a member of the council, Sơn has opportunities to share information and proposals related to the Vietnamese community while promoting understanding and cooperation between localities of Japan and Việt Nam. In the coming time, the expert said he hopes to further strengthen connections between Ibaraki and Vietnamese localities through exchanges and cooperation in areas such as the economy, education, culture and human resources.

In addition, the Vietnamese community in Japan can serve as an important bridge in introducing the potential and strengths of Vietnamese localities to Japanese partners, thereby promoting concrete cooperation programmes like mutual visits, investment projects, training cooperation and cultural exchanges.

The Chairman of the Union of Vietnamese Associations in Japan expressed confidence that through such connections, Vietnamese people in Japan will be able to make more practical contributions to Việt Nam’s development while further deepening cooperation between the two countries. — VNA/VNS

see also

More on this story

Opinion

Rising share of female candidates shows commitment to inclusive governance

Việt Nam News reporter Khánh Dương speaks to Dr Hoàng Tú Anh, director of the Center for Creative Initiatives in Health and Population and chair of Gender-Based Violence Prevention and Response Network in Việt Nam, about the increasing proportion of female candidates in this year’s general election and its significance.
Opinion

Friends in Venezuela voice confidence in Việt Nam’s NA, People’s Council election

Dr. Carolus Wimmer, President of the Venezuela - Vietnam Friendship House expressed his belief that, with broad public consensus and the long-standing tradition of national unity, the upcoming election will usher in a new legislative term that is dynamic and effective, capable of building on previous achievements and helping Việt Nam move forward steadily on its journey of development and international integration.
Opinion

National Assembly at a decisive crossroads

Former Vice Chairman of the Office of the National Assembly (NA) Nguyễn Sĩ Dũng speaks to Việt Nam News reporter Thu Vân about the upcoming elections to the 16th NA and the role of the legislature in realising the strategic vision set out at the 14th National Party Congress.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom