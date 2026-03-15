Sri Lankan minister hails Việt Nam’s early election as catalyst for next growth phase

HÀ NỘI — Sri Lankan Minister of Environment and President of the Sri Lanka–Việt Nam Parliamentary Friendship Association Dammika Patabendi has spotlighted Việt Nam’s development gains over the past term and the significance of the March 15 election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 tenure.

Patabendi said the 2021–2026 term delivered notable gains across socio-economic, cultural and foreign affairs. Despite severe headwinds from the post-COVID recovery and global economic turbulence, Việt Nam sustained strong momentum and ranked among the fastest-growing economies in Southeast Asia.

According to him, Việt Nam is increasingly becoming a major global manufacturing hub, attracting numerous multinational corporations. Exports of electronics, apparel and farm produce have continued to expand, while heavy spending on expressways, seaports and industrial parks has provided critical impetus for economic expansion and trade flows.

In the social domain, Việt Nam has recorded substantial improvements in living standards. Poverty rates have fallen sharply, employment has expanded thanks to industrial growth, and the Government’s priorities in education, healthcare and social welfare have yielded measurable progress. Tourism has rebounded vigorously post-pandemic, while ongoing administrative reforms have improved governance efficiency and the quality of public services.

The minister also praised Việt Nam’s efforts to preserve and uphold its traditional cultural values. Cultural heritage sites, festivals and arts have been widely spread, promoting cultural tourism and spreading Việt Nam’s image on the global stage. In addition, Vietnamese cuisine, music and other distinctive cultural elements are gaining wider international recognition and appreciation.

On foreign affairs, Patabendi observed that Việt Nam has steadily elevated its role and standing in the global arena. The country maintains diplomatic ties with most countries worldwide and has forged numerous cooperation frameworks, including strategic partnerships with key global players. Active engagement in international organisations and regional forums, as well as the signing of multiple free trade agreements, has helped Việt Nam expand economic linkages and deepen global integration.

Regarding the election held about two months ahead of the schedule, Patabendi described it as a decision of special significance in pursuit of the long-term goals outlined at the 14th National Party Congress. The vote plays a vital role in ensuring political stability, bolstering governance capacity and accelerating national development during a critical transitional phase.

First, he said, an earlier election cultivates political continuity and leadership stability. Việt Nam’s ambitious reform agenda demands consistent, long-horizon leadership to make deep socio-economic changes. Advancing the vote enables the swift formation of a new Government and legislature aligned with the strategic directions set by the Party Congress.

Second, an early election allows faster delivery of national development plans. The 14th National Party Congress set ambitious goals for the new era, including the aspiration to become a nation with modem industry and high income in the coming decades.

Third, the move enhances governance effectiveness and administrative efficiency. Early election provides the opportunity to reshuffle bodies, appoint capable leaders and expedite public administration reforms, thus improving policy coordination, State management and responsiveness to both global and domestic challenges.

Fourth, the election reinforces public trust and national unity.

Finally, holding the vote earlier carries diplomatic and international significance. A smooth, well-managed political transition projects Việt Nam’s image as a reliable partner in global affairs, bolstering confidence of investors, development partners and regional organisations in Việt Nam.

Turning to expectations for the incoming deputies, Patabendi said they will be central to delivering the vision articulated at the 14th Party Congress. Through effective lawmaking, rigorous oversight and active representation of citizens’ interests, deputies can drive socio-economic progress and expand international cooperation in Việt Nam’s next development stage.

On inter-parliamentary relations, he stressed that closer collaboration among legislatures is vital for tackling global challenges and advancing sustainable development. He praised the friendly parliamentary relations between Sri Lanka and Việt Nam, which he described as a solid platform to share legislative expertise, foster dialogue and support joint initiatives at global and regional levels.

In his view, sustained expansion of parliamentary exchanges and policy coordination will further deepen bilateral ties and make meaningful contributions to broader global and regional collaboration. — VNA/VNS