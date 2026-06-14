Acute myocardial infarction in young adults on the rise

HCM CITY — The rising incidence of acute myocardial infarction among young adults, particularly those under the age of 50, is becoming an increasingly serious public health concern, doctors at Nhân Dân Gia Định Hospital in HCM City have warned.

The growing number of cases among younger patients is largely linked to smoking, including e-cigarette use, chronic sleep deprivation, work-related stress, physical inactivity, unhealthy eating habits, obesity and underlying conditions such as uncontrolled hypertension and diabetes, according to Dr Châu Đỗ Trường Sơn, deputy head of the hospital’s Interventional Cardiology Department.

The hospital previously recorded an average of around seven cases of acute myocardial infarction each week. However, that figure rose to 12 cases per week over the past fortnight, including nine patients under the age of 50, Sơn said at a press briefing on Friday.

Patients under 50 accounted for 38 per cent of all acute myocardial infarction cases during the period, significantly higher than the previous average of around 10-15 per cent, he added.

One of the key reasons for the increasing prevalence of myocardial infarction among younger people is prolonged work pressure and stress, Sơn said.

A sedentary lifestyle is another major contributing factor.

Unhealthy diets, particularly those high in processed foods, combined with habits such as skipping meals or eating late at night, can lead to metabolic disorders including dyslipidaemia and diabetes, both of which are significant risk factors for cardiovascular disease.

Prolonged sleep deprivation, tobacco use, excessive alcohol consumption and other unhealthy lifestyle habits further increase the risk of myocardial infarction among young people, he said.

Sơn noted that acute myocardial infarction was once considered a disease primarily affecting older adults, but the age of onset has been steadily decreasing.

He stressed the importance of strengthening preventive healthcare, promoting healthy lifestyle habits and conducting early screening for cardiovascular risk factors to curb the growing trend of heart disease among younger populations.

Dr Nguyễn Đỗ Anh, head of the Interventional Cardiology Department, said that most risk factors associated with myocardial infarction can be prevented or effectively controlled through early detection and lifestyle modifications.

He advised people to quit smoking, including the use of e-cigarettes, limit alcohol consumption, maintain a balanced diet, engage in at least 150 minutes of physical activity each week, get sufficient sleep and manage stress effectively.

Individuals with hypertension, diabetes, dyslipidaemia or a family history of cardiovascular disease should undergo regular health screenings to detect potential risks at an early stage, he added. — VNS