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New Zealand awards scholarships to 27 Vietnamese students

June 14, 2026 - 14:16
27 Vietnamese students have received scholarships from the New Zealand Schools Scholarships (NZSS) programme by the government agency Education New Zealand (ENZ) at an award ceremony in HCM City on June 14.
37 Vietnamese students receive scholarships from ENZ and New Zealand schools this year.— VNS Photo Hồng Linh

HCM CITY — Twenty-seven Vietnamese students have received scholarships under the New Zealand Schools Scholarships (NZSS) programme, administered by Education New Zealand (ENZ), at an award ceremony in HCM City on June 14.

Launched in 2019, the NZSS programme has awarded more than 100 scholarships to Vietnamese students and covers 50 per cent of first-year tuition fees at New Zealand schools for students who have recently completed grades 8, 9 or 10 under Việt Nam's national education programme.

The programme received applications between January 5 and March 22 this year.

At the ceremony organised by ENZ, seven additional scholarships were awarded to Vietnamese students directly through New Zealand schools.

Scott James, New Zealand Consul-General in HCM City, said education has long been one of the cornerstones of the relationship between New Zealand and Việt Nam. For more than half a century, the two countries have built a strong partnership based on mutual respect, cooperation and people-to-people connections.

James noted that the NZSS programme is a good example of that friendship in action.

"These scholarships are more than an academic opportunity. They reflect our shared belief in the power of education, and our commitment to building a more connected future together," the New Zealand Consul-General added.

Nguyễn Mạnh Mộc Anh, a Vietnamese student who was awarded an NZSS scholarship this year, said she is excited about the journey ahead in New Zealand and looks forward to discovering new experiences.

The NZSS programme will accept applications for a second round from June 15 to August 14. — VNS 

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