Parliamentary diplomacy enhances Việt Nam’s global standing: Malaysian researcher

KUALA LUMPUR — Parliamentary diplomacy is increasingly emerging as a key pillar of foreign relations, with Việt Nam’s National Assembly (NA) actively expanding engagement with regional and international partners through both bilateral and multilateral channels, according to Malaysia-based Southeast Asian history and defence researcher Enzo Sim Hong Jun.

Speaking to a Vietnam News Agency (VNA) correspondent in Kuala Lumpur, Enzo noted that the 15th NA (2021–2026) operated amid a turbulent global environment, marked by the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, intensifying climate challenges and increasingly complex geopolitical tensions. Despite these headwinds, Việt Nam’s NA demonstrated a proactive and reform-oriented approach, achieving significant outcomes that helped guide the country toward strong economic growth and political stability.

A notable highlight was the introduction of the first parliamentary supervision forum, designed to strengthen the rule of law and reinforce accountability to citizens. Through this mechanism, key concerns such as socio-economic governance, the resolution of public complaints and environmental protection have been addressed more effectively. In parallel, the NA’s approval of a five-year legislative agenda has helped ensure greater feasibility and consistency in the long-term legal framework.

The 15th NA also advanced a people- and business-centred policy approach, helping remove institutional bottlenecks and unlock productive resources. Efforts to review and amend overlapping legal documents, together with the constitutionalisation of major Party policies on streamlining the state apparatus, have considerably helped to improving the effectiveness and efficiency of public administration, according to the expert.

As part of efforts to build a “digital parliament”, Việt Nam has stepped up the use of artificial intelligence, digital infrastructure and specialised platforms to modernise parliamentary activities and enhance transparency. Enzo perceived that this reflects a strategic move to adapt to the technological era and respond to growing public expectations.

He also cited parliamentary cooperation between Việt Nam and Malaysia as a notable example in the region. Despite different political systems, the two countries have successfully shared legislative and governance practices, thus strengthening the democratic foundation while expanding avenues for collaboration.

The upgrade of Việt Nam – Malaysia ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in November 2024 has opened up new opportunities for deeper inter-parliamentary engagement. The partnership not only benefits the two countries but also contributes to the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) framework, promoting closer regional parliamentary cooperation.

Enzo noted that stronger parliamentary ties enable Việt Nam and its partners to reduce overreliance on major powers, thereby reinforcing ASEAN’s centrality and neutrality. In an increasingly uncertain geopolitical environment marked by intensifying competition among major powers, maintaining close cooperation with emerging economies in the Global South, including Malaysia, is essential for Việt Nam to cushion the impacts of global volatility.

He added that Việt Nam’s NA has played an important role in establishing a solid legal foundation for cooperation in emerging sectors such as the Halal industry, the green economy, innovation, digital transformation and clean energy, areas where Việt Nam and Malaysia have complementary strengths and strong potential for sustainable development.

Việt Nam has set an ambitious goal of sustaining annual economic growth of around 10 per cent, with the aim of becoming a modern industrialised nation. To achieve this vision, Enzo stressed that the 16th NA will play a pivotal role in further refining the legal framework and advancing the country’s international commitments.

He added that parliamentary relations are expected to deepen through expanded delegation exchanges, the formalisation of cooperation agreements, and continued mutual support at multilateral platforms such as the AIPA, the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) and the Asia-Pacific Parliamentary Forum (APPF). — VNA/VNS