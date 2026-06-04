Military and police forces to participate in international disaster relief operations

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of National Defence and the Ministry of Public Security will serve as the core forces in Việt Nam’s participation in humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations abroad under a newly issued Government decision.

Deputy Prime Minister Phan Văn Giang has signed a decision detailing regulations on the receipt and coordination of foreign relief and aid resources, as well as the deployment of Vietnamese personnel and equipment overseas for disaster response, recovery, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief activities.

The decision, which takes effect on July 13, implements Clause 8 of the Law on Emergency Situations regarding the receipt, coordination and mobilisation of international relief resources for disaster and epidemic response.

It also governs the deployment of Vietnamese personnel, equipment and resources abroad to engage in disaster response, recovery, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief activities.

Under the decision, international aid for emergency response, disaster recovery and epidemic control must be received, managed, coordinated and used in accordance with relevant laws and the provisions set out in the decision.

Regarding entities covered by the regulations, aid providers may include foreign governmental and non-governmental organisations, foreign diplomatic missions, foreign political organisations and foreign and Vietnamese individuals in Việt Nam or abroad.

Aid recipients are organisations established under Vietnamese law, including ministries and ministerial-level agencies, the Central Committee of the Việt Nam Fatherland Front, provincial-level fatherland front committees, provincial people’s committees and other relevant agencies, organisations and individuals.

Aid beneficiaries include agencies, organisations, households, individuals and businesses affected by an emergency.

Regarding Việt Nam’s forces and equipment participating in response, recovery, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief activities abroad, the decision stipulates that the standing forces include the Ministry of National Defence and the Ministry of Public Security.

The Ministry of National Defence's forces include the Rescue Team, the Environmental Remediation Team, search and rescue dog units, the Sea Search and Rescue Fleet, the Submarine Rescue Centre, the Field Hospital and the Military Medical Team.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Public Security’s units include the Firefighting and Rescue Team, a sniffer dog search and rescue unit, and the Emergency First Aid Medical Team.

In addition to the standing forces, ministries and provincial-level people’s committees may organise and deploy experts and forces under their authority to participate in international humanitarian assistance and disaster relief activities when requested by competent authorities.

The decision also requires personnel participating in response and recovery activities, humanitarian assistance and international disaster relief operations to receive training in foreign languages, specialised knowledge and relevant skills, and to take part in drills and training exercises at least once a year.

Funding for Vietnamese forces participating in response, recovery, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief activities abroad will come from the State budget.

According to the decision, based on Việt Nam’s diplomatic relations and the assistance needs of a disaster-affected country, relevant ministries will coordinate with other ministries, State agencies and localities to propose the deployment of Vietnamese personnel and equipment for humanitarian assistance and disaster relief missions.

In cases where military or police forces are proposed for overseas deployment to participate in response, recovery, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief activities, the Ministry of National Defence and the Ministry of Public Security must seek the opinion of the Standing Committee of the Secretariat for consideration and decision. — VNS