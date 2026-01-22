14th National Party Congress – milestone shaping brighter future for Việt Nam

PRAGUE — The 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) represents a historic milestone that plays a pivotal role in shaping both the current reality and long-term development aspirations of Việt Nam, said Milan Krajca, Chairman of the Czech Peace Movement and a member of the Communist Party of Bohemia and Moravia (KSČM).

Speaking to Vietnam News Agency (VNA) correspondents in Prague, Krajca affirmed that Việt Nam is not only an integral part of but also a frontrunner in the dynamic development process of East and Southeast Asia, having recorded highly impressive progress over recent decades.

According to Krajca, Việt Nam stands before an open future with great potential. He stressed that the documents and resolutions adopted at the Congress will mark a significant step forward in building Việt Nam into an advanced socialist country, laying solid foundations for a better future for its people.

Against the backdrop of increasing global uncertainties, he voiced particular appreciation for Việt Nam’s foreign policy. He said that Việt Nam’s external relations, grounded in peace, mutually beneficial cooperation, mutual respect and international solidarity, could serve as a model for many other countries.

With its proud history of struggle for national independence, Việt Nam deeply understands the value of peace and has consistently remained steadfast in pursuing peaceful solutions to all conflicts, he noted.

Regarding bilateral relations, Krajca highlighted the long-standing and close ties between the Communist Party of Việt Nam and the Communist Party of Bohemia and Moravia. He recalled that the relationship was nurtured as early as the last century, notably marked by President Hồ Chí Minh’s visit to Czechoslovakia in 1957. In his view, the establishment of the Việt Nam–Czech Strategic Partnership in January 2025 represents an important turning point, opening up broad opportunities for cooperation in such fields as trade, investment, education, security and tourism.

He also underlined the important role of the 100,000-strong Vietnamese community in the Czech Republic, describing it as a key factor in strengthening the close bonds and mutual understanding between the two nations.

On behalf of the Communist Party of Bohemia and Moravia, Milan Krajca extended his warm congratulations to the 14th National Party Congress of the CPV. He said that the Czech side is closely following each discussion session of the Congress, expecting that its conclusions will usher in new and positive chapters in relations between the two Parties and the people of the two countries. — VNA/VNS