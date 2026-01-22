Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Opinion

14th Party Congress empowers CPV on socialist path: Portuguese newspaper chief

January 22, 2026 - 08:37
Speaking to the Vietnam News Agency, a PCP leader highlighted the scale of the Congress and described it as a source of political cohesion with international resonance.
Manuel Rodríguez, a member of the Portuguese Communist Party leadership and Editor-in-Chief of its official newspaper Avante. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Manuel Rodríguez, a member of the Portuguese Communist Party (PCP) leadership and Editor-in-Chief of its official newspaper Avante, has shared his impressions on the ongoing 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) and the country’s development model in the current global landscape in a recent interview with the Vietnam News Agency.

Rodríguez said he was particularly impressed by the way Việt Nam has pursued strategic reforms under the CPV’s leadership, above all its open foreign policy of multilateralism and diversification. He described this as a highly positive signal that not only reinforces Việt Nam’s international standing but also delivers tangible political and economic benefits to its partners.

He underscored the profound, longstanding ties between the CPV and the PCP, rooted in enduring friendship, cooperation, and international solidarity.

Rodríguez was struck by the scale of the 14th National Party Congress, which assembled 1,586 delegates representing more than 5.6 million Party members. This gathering, he said, reflects an extraordinary source of internal strength and a great driving force for social transformation, with significance that reaches far beyond Việt Nam and Southeast Asia to carry global resonance.

The PCP, he said, highly values Việt Nam’s socialism building efforts, seeing them as a search for solutions to the fundamental concerns of workers and the broader population. He framed it as a sustained struggle for development, social progress, and peace in an increasingly volatile world. Being present to witness what he described as historic moments was, for him, an invaluable and unforgettable experience.

According to him, with the CPV’s steadfast leadership and the strength of great national unity, Việt Nam stands as a vivid example of a country that can move forward confidently and succeed on this path.

Although this marks his first visit to Việt Nam and he has not yet had the opportunity to study the full preparatory process in depth, Rodríguez said his firsthand impressions have left him convinced that the CPV would emerge from the Congress with renewed vitality to realise its dream of building a developed society.

He voiced his confidence that the Congress would chart strategic directions for the future, advancing social progress, safeguarding workers’ legitimate rights, bolstering national capacity, and affirming the determination to resist imperialism. — VNA/VNS

Portuguese Communist Party international solidarity

see also

More on this story

Opinion

Renewing the anti-corruption drive for the next development phase

As the 14th National Party Congress convenes, Lê Minh Trí, a member of the Party Central Committee and Permanent Deputy Head of its Commission for Internal Affairs, said the fight against corruption, waste and negative practices has delivered clear results during the past term and will remain a central task in the period ahead.

E-paper

Sci-Tech
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom