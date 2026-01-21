China-Việt Nam partnership rooted in enduring core values: Chinese scholar

BEIJING — China - Việt Nam relations are rooted in enduring core values, a solid strategic political foundation and ample room for further expansion, Prof. Cui Shoujun from the Institute of International Development Studies at Renmin University of China told Vietnam News Agency corespondents in Beijing.

Cui noted that when high-ranking Chinese leaders and state media refer to bilateral ties, they consistently highlight the four emblematic phrases of “good neighbours, good friends, good comrades and good partners”. These concepts, he said, carry profound significance, encapsulating the distinctive nature and long-term trajectory of the relationship.

In many global and regional issues, China and Việt Nam hold similar views or closely aligned stances which he described as a key foundation to further consolidate and deepen bilateral ties amid an increasingly complex and volatile global landscape.

In recent years, Party-to-Party cooperation has emerged as a notable highlight, complementing traditional state-to-state diplomacy. From an academic perspective, Cui observed that Party-to-Party diplomacy has become an effective platform for dialogue, enabling both sides to share governance experience, development strategies and approaches to long-term strategic issues. At a time when many countries rely almost entirely on state diplomacy, he argued, the continued use of Party-level exchanges by China and Việt Nam has reinforced the political groundwork of their relationship.

On the economic front, he highlighted the high degree of complementarity between the two economies. China possesses a vast, comprehensive industrial chain as a major global economy, while Việt Nam offers a vibrant, fast-growing developing market increasingly central to regional supply chains.

More Chinese investment in Việt Nam not only creates jobs, fuels economic growth and improves living standards for Vietnamese citizens, but also allows Chinese firms to scale operations, grow assets and broaden global footprint.

Looking ahead, he anticipated that bilateral ties are to deepen further and sustain robust momentum. As global production chains and industries undergo restructuring and relocation, these shifts, in his view, also create additional spaces and new opportunities for economic cooperation.

He concluded that China - Việt Nam ties are poised to further grow in a stable, healthy and sustainable manner.

In a rapidly evolving global and regional landscapes, closer coordination between the two countries is becoming ever more vital for common peace, stability and development.

Beyond delivering tangible benefits to their people, the bilateral relationship also contributes positively to wider regional cooperation, he said. — VNA/VNS