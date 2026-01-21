Cà Mau Province mobilises all resources for rapid, sustainable development

CÀ MAU — Cà Mau Province is moving forward with renewed confidence, as its Party organisation, authorities and people turn its strategic directions into concrete actions to contribute to national development.

Nguyễn Hồ Hải, secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, speaks to the Vietnam News Agency about mobilising and using resources effectively, tapping potential and advantages, and developing Cà Mau into a fast and sustainably developing province.

How does Cà Mau plan to mobilise and use resources to successfully implement the resolution of the first provincial Party Congress for the 2025–30 term?

The first congress of Cà Mau Provincial Party Committee for the 2025–30 term is a particularly historic milestone since it is the first term after the merger of Bạc Liêu and Cà Mau provinces.

To turn the orientations set out in the resolution into reality, the Provincial Party Committee has identified the mobilisation and effective use of resources as the key and decisive factor.

First is the mobilisation of financial and investment resources. Cà Mau will focus on accelerating administrative reform and improving the investment and business environment to attract strategic investors and large domestic and foreign groups, especially in renewable energy, the marine economy and logistics infrastructure.

The province will diversify investment forms, particularly public–private partnerships, to complete transport and urban infrastructure systems.

The province gives priority to public investment capital for inter-regional transport infrastructure, climate change response infrastructure and urgent social welfare projects.

At the same time inspection, supervision and the prevention of corruption, squander and negative practices will be strengthened to ensure that every unit of investment capital brings tangible benefits to provincial development and people’s lives.

Second is the development of human resources, identified as the most valuable resource. The Resolution of the first Provincial Party Congress defines “breakthrough development of human resources” as one of the three strategic breakthroughs.

The province focuses on building a contingent of cadres, civil servants and public employees with innovative thinking, dedication and professional capacity in public service.

At the same time, policies will be implemented to attract talents and leading experts, while linking with major training institutions to develop a highly skilled workforce to meet new requirements.

Third, resources from mechanisms and institutions are identified as “the resource of resources”.

Cà Mau has been actively proposing to the central authorities pilot specific mechanisms and policies to bring into play the advantages of the southernmost province.

The province is focusing on institutional breakthroughs, renewing the work of law-making and law enforcement at the local level, and removing bottlenecks in land procedures and site clearance to speed up key projects.

Fourth, resources are mobilised from the strength of the great national unity.

The central leadership has defined a guiding viewpoint for national development. It said: “Politics leads the way – culture lights the path – science shapes progress – the people carry it out.”

The province will strongly promote the spirit of self-reliance, resilience, pride and confidence, awakening the aspiration to rise among every citizen and creating a combined strength to successfully achieve set goals and tasks.

How is the province maximising its potential to promote rapid and sustainable economic development?

After the merger, Cà Mau has a natural area of more than 7,942sq.km and a population of over 2.6 million, with a coastline of 310km. It has the sea on three sides and a maritime area of more than 120,000sq.km.

To maximise this potential, the resolution of the Provincial Party Committee's first congress identifies four strategic pillars.

The first is completing transport infrastructure, especially expressways, airport and seaport infrastructure, to implement economic zones and industrial parks with advantages, while synchronously developing digital infrastructure.

The second is developing the marine economy, with a strong focus on renewable energy, especially wind power with a view to exporting electricity, improving the efficiency of marine exploitation associated with safeguarding national sovereignty, investing in and gradually exploiting seaport effectively, and developing high value-added processing industries.

The third is developing clean, high-tech agriculture, with shrimp and rice as key products.

The fourth is promoting services and tourism based on existing advantages and the locality’s distinctive historical and cultural values.

The province adheres to “fast development but sustainable development”, strictly protecting the environment through green and circular economic models.

Could you tell us about Cà Mau’s plans and solutions for rapid and sustainable development in the new phase after the merger?

The 2025–30 period is a time when Cà Mau must make a strong breakthrough to confidently enter a new era together with the whole country.

To achieve this, in addition to mobilising resources and tapping potential, the province will focus on the following breakthrough solutions.

First, the current key task is to complete and submit for approval the adjusted Cà Mau Provincial Master Plan for the 2021–30 period, with a vision to 2050, in early 2026.

This will provide a solid legal basis for effective implementation and open up new development space for the province.

After the merger, adjusting the plan is essential to ensure connectivity, synchronisation and unity in development space.

The plan must have a long-term vision while remaining flexible and highly adaptable to climate change and sea-level rise.

Next is accelerating the application of science and technology, promoting digital transformation and innovation. This is a shortcut solution to improve labour productivity and competitiveness.

The province is focusing on building digital government to better serve people and businesses; developing the digital economy, especially in agriculture and tourism; and building a digital society so people can benefit from modern services.

With its Startup and Innovation Centre recently put into operation, the province has also issued specific mechanisms to encourage and support enterprises in applying modern technologies to production and business processes.

Third is investing in transport infrastructure with inter-regional connectivity.

Cà Mau is actively coordinating the implementation of key transport projects, including the Cà Mau – Đất Mũi Expressway, which will connect with the existing Cần Thơ – Cà Mau Expressway and other expressway projects, upgrades to Cà Mau Airport and access roads to Hòn Khoai General Port, to connect with major economic centres.

When transport infrastructure is smooth, investment attraction increases, logistics costs fall and the province gains significant competitive advantages.

Fourth is focusing on cultural and social development and improving people’s living standards. Economic development must go hand in hand with social progress and equity.

Cà Mau is prioritising investment in education and healthcare in line with Politburo Resolutions 71 and 72, effectively implementing social welfare policies and sustainable poverty reduction, especially in ethnic minority areas and remote, isolated and island regions.

The province is also paying attention to preserving and promoting the traditional cultural values of the land and people of Cà Mau, regarding culture as a spiritual foundation and an endogenous driving force for development.

Fifth is ensuring national defence, security and political stability.

As the country’s southernmost province with a strategic position, Cà Mau always places the protection of maritime sovereignty and the maintenance of security and order as regular and vital tasks.

A strong “people’s heart and mind posture” is being built to create a peaceful and stable environment for economic development.

Party building and rectification of the political system are being strengthened to be clean and strong.

The province is focusing on renewing leadership methods, enhancing governance capacity and the fighting strength of Party committees and grassroots Party organisations, and building a contingent of cadres with integrity, vision, capability and the courage to think, act and take responsibility for the common good.

With deep confidence in the Party’s leadership and the strength of national unity, the Party organisation, people and armed forces of Cà Mau are determined to successfully implement the Resolution of the first congress of Cà Mau Provincial Party Committee for the 2025–30 term and make an active contribution to the country’s overall development in the new era – the era of the nation’s rise. — VNS