14th National Party Congress: expectations for expanding global knowledge connectivity

HÀ NỘI — The 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Việt Nam is underway in Hà Nội, highlighting aspirations, unity and strategic decisions for the country’s future under the guiding motto of “Solidarity – Democracy – Discipline – Breakthrough – Development”.

According to Prof. Dr. Dương Anh Tuấn, a lecturer at the University of Pretoria, South Africa, after 40 years of Đổi mới (Renewal), Việt Nam has recorded many significant and outstanding achievements. First is the expansion in both the scale and quality of economic development. Việt Nam has transitioned from a centrally planned economy to a socialist-oriented market economy, achieving high growth rates while maintaining sustainability over many years. These achievements have contributed to improving the material and spiritual lives of the people, upgrading infrastructure, enhancing living standards, and significantly reducing poverty.

Second, Việt Nam’s international standing has been increasingly enhanced. The country has become an important partner and strategic partner of many nations, while actively participating in and playing a constructive role in numerous multilateral organisations. This demonstrates the sound vision and international integration policy of the Party and the State, he said.

Third, in recent years, Việt Nam’s investment environment has continued to improve alongside economic development. The country has emerged as an attractive destination for foreign direct investment (FDI), drawing leading global technology and manufacturing corporations. These results reflect the effective leadership of the Party and the State in building appropriate mechanisms and policies, mobilising resources, and creating a stable investment environment, thereby positioning Việt Nam as an important investment partner internationally and providing strong momentum for future development, he noted.

As a Vietnamese intellectual working abroad with access to advanced science and technology, Tuấn expressed his hope that the congress would set out specific policies and targets to establish effective mechanisms for connecting overseas experts in science, economics and technology with their counterparts at home. Such efforts would help maximise global knowledge resources to serve national development in the new era.

He also aknowledged that, building on achievements of previous terms, Việt Nam should continue to refine appropriate mechanisms to fully leverage existing foundations, with the aim of achieving double-digit GDP growth while ensuring strong and sustainable development in the time ahead.

Based on his experience working in South Africa and meeting with international partners, the professor emphasised that human resources and science and technology are decisive factors. To enable the country to take off and narrow the gap with developed nations, Việt Nam needs to make strong investments in high-quality human resources and science and technology, placing people at the centre and empowering them to master scientific and technological advances.

With this approach, Việt Nam would not only remain an attractive destination for international corporations but also evolve into a hub of innovation, producing high-value products for global markets as it shifts from processing and assembly to mastering science and technology and developing products under Vietnamese brands for worldwide distribution. This orientation, he stressed, should be further prioritised in the coming period, with human development and science and technology serving as the core foundation. — VNA/VNS