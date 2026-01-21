Politics & Law
Home Opinion

Russian FM spotlights CPV’s all-encompassing leadership

January 21, 2026 - 09:27
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov expressed confidence that the outcomes of the 14th National Party Congress will help frame future plans to further advance the comprehensive strategic partnership between Việt Nam and Russia.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. — VNA/VNS Photo Tâm Hằng

MOSCOW — Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has underscored the comprehensive and consistent leadership of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV), especially in protecting the people’s interests.

During a January 20 press conference reviewing the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ diplomatic activities in 2025, Lavrov, responding to a question from a Vietnam News Agency (VNA) correspondent about the ongoing 14th National Congress of the CPV, emphasised that the CPV is the force that decisively determines all of Việt Nam’s development orientations.

He expressed confidence that the outcomes of the 14th National Party Congress will help frame future plans to further advance the comprehensive strategic partnership between Việt Nam and Russia.

According to Lavrov, since Việt Nam’s victory in its struggle for national independence and freedom, Russia has consistently supported the Vietnamese people in nation-building, socio-economic development, and the enhancement of foreign relations, including the traditional friendship with Russia. He noted that the two countries have established and maintained strong ties at all levels, including between their top leaders and heads of Governments.

He also affirmed Russia’s full support for cooperation between the CPV and the ruling United Russia party, adding that inter-party relations continue to flourish. — VNA/VNS

Việt Nam - An exemplary model of development for Cuba: Cuban journalist

Wennys Díaz Ballaga, a special correspondent of Granma - the official newspaper of the Communist Party of Cuba - has highly praised the professional organisation of the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Việt Nam, affirming that Việt Nam’s socio-economic development model serves as an important reference for Cuba and other socialist countries.
14th National Party Congress fuels confidence and high expectations: OV journalist

Nguyễn Huy Thắng, the only overseas Vietnamese (OV) journalist from Germany invited to Việt Nam to cover the 14th National Party Congress, expressed his confidence that the 14th National Party Congress will be a resounding success, opening a new phase of development marked by significant breakthroughs and helping Việt Nam move forward steadily in the era of the nation’s rise.

