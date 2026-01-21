14th National Party Congress creates new growth momentum after 40 years of renewal

ROME — The 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) is not only an occasion to review the country’s 40-year Đổi mới (Renewal) process but also a critical moment to identify emerging opportunities, challenges, tasks and strategic solutions that will generate fresh momentum for Việt Nam’s rapid and sustainable development in the years ahead, said Dr. Sandra Scagliotti, Honorary Consul of Việt Nam in Italy’s Turin.

According to Dr. Scagliotti, who is also a Việt Nam studies scholar, Việt Nam recorded impressive economic achievements in 2025, with gross domestic product (GDP) expanding by 8.02 per cent despite sluggish global recovery and low growth in many major economies.

Việt Nam’s GDP per capita reached US$5,026, up $326 from 2024, placing the country in the group of upper-middle-income nations and marking the fulfilment of an important target set by the 13th National Party Congress.

Beyond GDP growth, trade and investment continued to stand out as bright spots of the economy. In 2025, Việt Nam’s total import-export turnover surpassed $930 billion, ranking the country among the world’s top 20 trading nations.

Dr. Scagliotti noted that this figure reflects Việt Nam’s resilience and adaptability amid ongoing volatility in global trade.

Strong economic growth was driven primarily by trade and tourism, while industry, construction and agriculture also posted encouraging results despite severe impacts from natural disasters.

These outcomes underscore Việt Nam’s persistent efforts to maintain macroeconomic stability, stimulate domestic demand and respond effectively to global uncertainties, she said.

Dr. Scagliotti stressed that international organisations and investors increasingly view Việt Nam as a bright spot in the global growth landscape.

With the CPV’s firm, decisive leadership and long-term strategic vision, Việt Nam has emerged as a frontrunner in digital transformation and infrastructure development, while also being recognised as a reliable economic partner.

She also expressed her admiration for Việt Nam’s diplomacy, which skilfully combines consistency with flexibility.

In a world that is becoming more multipolar and fragmented, this firm yet adaptive approach has helped Việt Nam consolidate its position as a model of peaceful coexistence, cooperation and sustainable development.

Việt Nam’s foreign policy, grounded in effective people-to-people diplomacy and a strong commitment to multilateralism, has enabled the country to build an increasingly broad, balanced and stable network of partnerships.

Regarding Việt Nam’s goal of becoming a prosperous and powerful nation by 2045, Dr. Scagliotti emphasised that, alongside technical solutions, the CPV should continue to uphold a spirit of steadfastness without rigidity and innovation without separating from core principles and Hồ Chí Minh's Thought.

Such an approach will provide a solid foundation for Việt Nam to confidently enter a new era of development and realise its aspiration for prosperity and happiness, she stressed.— VNA/VNS