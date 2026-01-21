Building contingent of cadres meeting requirements of new development phase

HÀ NỘI — Given its special significance as a turning point, the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) has set exceptionally high requirements for personnel preparation, aimed at both meeting immediate needs for streamlining the organisational apparatus and demonstrating strategic vision in building a high-calibre contingent of senior Party officials with sufficient virtues, capacity, and prestige to steer the country towards fast and sustainable development in the new context.

In an interview granted to the press, Hoàng Đăng Quang, a member of the 13th Party Central Committee and Permanent Deputy Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Organisation Commission, said preparations for the 14th Party Central Committee’s personnel had been initiated early by the Politburo and the 13th Party Central Committee.

The process has been conducted in a scientific, rigorous, comprehensive, objective, and transparent manner, promoting democracy and collective wisdom while ensuring a balanced combination of standards and structure, as well as continuity, stability and development.

From the outset of the 13th tenure, the Politburo led the formulation, revision and promulgation of numerous key guidelines, resolutions and regulations on the Party building and rectification.

It also issued regulations on cadre planning and directed the planning of leadership and management positions at all levels, particularly key ones in localities, agencies and units for the 2025-30 and 2026-31 terms.

By mid-tenure, the Politburo adopted a plan for strategic-level cadre planning for the 14th term, serving as the basis for building the 14th Party Central Committee’s personnel plan and proactively ensuring a sufficient pool of high-quality candidates for the 14th National Party Congress.

On April 14, 2025, the Politburo issued Directive No. 45-CT/TW on Party congresses at all levels towards the 14th National Congress, alongside conclusions and guidelines to effectively align personnel arrangements with the drive to streamline organisational structures. Under the instructions of the Politburo and the Secretariat, Party congresses at all levels were successfully held, selecting, introducing, appointing and electing secretaries and deputy secretaries of provincial-level Party committees and those subordinate to the Party Central Committee who meet the prescribed standards of virtues, capacity and credibility. Key leadership cadres were also assigned, rotated and appointed to meet political task requirements, Quang said.

At the 10th, 11th and 12th sessions of the 13th Party Central Committee, orientations for the personnel work of the 14th Central Committee were adopted, clearly defining viewpoints, requirements, principles, standards, conditions, structure, size and procedures.

These serve as a critically important political foundation for the Politburo, the Secretariat and the General Secretary to lead and direct the personnel work for the 14th Central Committee under new principles and requirements.

Accordingly, Party leadership must be strengthened, with firm adherence to principles, discipline and order alongside the promotion and expansion of democracy.

The direct, comprehensive, frequent, continuous, and cohesive leadership of the Central Committee, the Politburo, the Secretariat and the General Secretary must be guaranteed.

Besides, the 14th Party Central Committee must be a clean, strong, and united collective highly unified in will and action, steadfast in the goals of national independence, socialism and the Party’s Đổi mới (Renewal) path, and closely connected with the people.

The personnel work must be conducted scientifically, methodically, impartially, objectively, comprehensively, and effectively.

Members of the 14th Party Central Committee must be exemplars of the Party's characteristics, possessing adequate virtues, integrity, competence, credibility and probity; daring to think, act and take responsibility for the supreme interests of the nation and the people; remaining close to, respectful of and devoted to the people; willing to make sacrifices for the Party’s noble cause; and demonstrating strategic vision, innovation, political acuity, dedication and accountability.

The process must resolutely exclude those who fail to meet standards or conditions, or who are unworthy or unelected at lower levels, while also ensuring that no truly capable, virtuous and reputable individuals within the Party and among the people are overlooked.

Measures must be taken to improve the effectiveness of cadre assessment, strengthen the political and ideological work and internal solidarity, control the exercise of power and prevent corruption, factionalism and malpractice in personnel affairs, and remain vigilant against hostile viewpoints and subversive propaganda targeting the Party personnel work.

Quang said that the Politburo and the 13th Central Committee have reached a very high level of consensus on the structure and size of the 14th Central Committee, ensuring a rational composition that meets leadership and governance requirements, while guaranteeing continuity, transition, renewal and continuous development of the Party’s high-ranking leadership.

The Politburo has given guidance so that agencies, units and localities to carry out personnel nomination procedures for participation in the 14th Central Committee. At the 13th, 14th and 15th sessions of the Party Central Committee, the Politburo and the Central Committee reviewed, voted on, and approved the personnel nominations, and formally adopted the report and candidate list submitted by the 13th Central Committee for the 14th National Congress to consider and elect in accordance with regulations.

According to the official, it can be affirmed that personnel preparations for the 14th Party Central Committee have been carried out meticulously, seriously, cautiously and in strict compliance with regulations, while being decisive and forward-looking, meeting the immediate needs of organisational streamlining and reflecting the strategic vision in building a high-ranking leadership contingent capable of leading the country towards fast and sustainable development in the new era.

Quang also added that 15 years of implementing the Party Statutes (2011-25) have yielded significant, comprehensive and foundational results, directly contributing to building a cleaner and stronger Party, consolidating solidarity and cohesion, and enhancing leadership and governance capacity to meet the demands of national development in the new phase.

According to him, while the Statutes and related regulations and guidelines remain broadly appropriate, they require continued review to ensure greater consistency, coherence and feasibility in implementation.

The Central Committee has agreed not to amend the Party Statutes at the 14th National Congress, instead proposing the Congress assign the 14th Central Committee with directing further research and review from the start of its tenure to report and propose amendments to competent authorities at an appropriate time.— VNA/VNS