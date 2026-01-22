CPV’s mettle key to Việt Nam’s stability, growth: Cambodian experts

PHNOM PENH — Cambodian scholars have shared their views on the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) and the Party’s leadership role in the 2021–2025 period in recent interviews with the Vietnam News Agency (VNA)'s resident correspondents in Phnom Penh.

Uch Leang, Acting Director of the Department of Asian, African and Middle East Studies at the International Relations Institute of Cambodia under the Royal Academy of Cambodia (RAC), said that over the past five years, Việt Nam has overcome unprecedented challenges, ranging from the COVID-19 pandemic and global economic turbulence to rapid changes in geopolitics, and science and technology.

Against this backdrop, he argued that “mettle” is the key word that most accurately captures the reality and leadership role of the CPV, as well as the country’s overall achievements in the 2021–2025 period.

According to Uch Leang, who also serves as President of the Cambodian Alumni of Việt Nam Association (CAVA), the Party’s mettle has been demonstrated through its capacity to overcome major challenges such as the COVID-19 pandemic and an increasingly complex and unpredictable global economic environment.

This has helped maintain political and social stability, sustain economic development, enhance Việt Nam’s prestige on the international arena, and strengthen Party building, reflecting the country’s political acumen, flexibility and internal cohesion as it enters a new development era.

Elaborating his assessment, the researcher said the CPV’s mettle can be seen in three main aspects. First, in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, Việt Nam adopted timely, decisive and appropriate measures, enabling effective disease control while keeping production and business activities running. This demonstrates leadership capacity and experience in times of crisis, he stressed.

Second, from an economic perspective, Việt Nam has shown dynamism and resolve in overcoming global economic headwinds, maintaining growth momentum, promoting digital transformation and advancing a green economy.

In addition, the CPV's mettle was demonstrated by Việt Nam’s rising position and role on the international arena. The CAVA President noted that this was clearly reflected in the country’s active participation in multilateral forums, the enhancement of external relations, and the building of prestige and positive image of a peaceful and reliable Việt Nam.

Finally, the Cambodian scholar said the CPV's mettle was also reflected in its efforts in Party building and rectification, carried out with a strong sense of responsibility to the people. Reviewing the recent period, Uch Leang observed that public trust and the strength of the CPV have continued to be reinforced through intensified anti-corruption efforts, the development of a highly qualified cadre contingent, and the firm safeguarding of the Party’s ideological foundations.

Sharing the same view, “mettle” was also the term chosen by Dr Heng LiHong, Permanent Vice President and Secretary General of the Việt Nam–Cambodia Business Association (VCBA) and a member of the Standing Board of the Business Association of Overseas Vietnamese (BAOOV), to describe the Party’s leadership in the current context.

Amid persistent economic and geopolitical volatility and numerous challenges facing the country, Heng LiHong said the CPV has demonstrated its steadfast political resolve, remained committed to its development goals, and shown flexibility and creativity in leadership and governance.

He highlighted the Party’s mettle as clearly demonstrated by its determination to intensify Party building and rectification, step up the fight against corruption and negative phenomena with a “no forbidden zone” and “no exceptions” approach, and promote strategic breakthroughs in institutions, infrastructure and human resource development.

According to the VCBA Vice President, this mettle has enabled Việt Nam to maintain political and social stability, recover and grow its economy, and enhance its international position and prestige, laying an important foundation for the country to enter a “new era” with greater confidence and stronger aspirations. — VNA/VNS