Turning words into action is key requirement for Việt Nam's next development phase

PARIS — A key requirement for Việt Nam’s development in the next period is to turn words and trust into concrete, sustained and effective action, said Professor Trần Thanh Vân, a renowned Vietnamese-French scientist, the founder and President of the Quy Nhơn-based International Centre for Interdisciplinary Science and Education (ICISE).

Speaking with Vietnam News Agency correspondent in Paris on the occasion of the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV), Vân said the congress’s identification of science–technology and innovation as a key driver of national development is a precise decision holding long-term strategic significance.

A strong scientific foundation, he stressed, is indispensable to independent, self-reliant and sustainable development of the nation.

He highlighted the fundamental and decisive orientation of making long-term and methodical investment in basic science, closely linked with applied research and technological development.

Investing in basic science, he noted, is “investing in the foundations,” generating new knowledge, elevating education and training, nurturing core technologies, and building long-term scientific and technological autonomy, thereby gradually reducing dependence on external technologies.

Given limited resources, Việt Nam should focus on selected strategic research fields, strengthen international linkages, and develop excellent research groups and centres. These, in turn, can spill over into applications and enterprises, enabling Việt Nam to master technologies where it has advantages and can master.

This approach is in line with Party General Secretary Tô Lâm’s consistent instruction that technological self-reliance and independence is essential to national strength, the professor said.

Mentioning the role of overseas Vietnamese intellectuals and scientists, Vân noted candidly that while Việt Nam’s science sector has made encouraging progress, it still lags behind advanced countries and faces manpower shortages in many rapidly developing fields.

He emphasised that most overseas Vietnamese scientists are eager to contribute to their homeland; the real challenge lies not in willingness, but in domestic reception mechanisms and working environments.

Those who choose to return to Việt Nam, he said, often do so with strong commitment since they have already secured stable careers abroad. What they need most is trust, recognition, and an environment that enables them to pursue long-term scientific goals. For domestic scientists, particularly younger researchers, improving income and living conditions is equally crucial to preventing brain drain.

With appropriate mechanisms, overseas Vietnamese scientists can contribute in key areas, including connecting Việt Nam to frontier knowledge, advising on science and technology policies, co-leading national programmes, developing high-quality human resources, and promoting science diplomacy through international cooperation.

Drawing on his participation in five conferences of overseas Vietnamese, Vân was particularly impressed by the August 2024 conference, where policy recommendations from overseas scientists were swiftly reflected in the Politburo’s Resolution No 57-NQ/TW dated December 22, 2024, on breakthroughs in science–technology development, innovation and national digital transformation.

He described the resolution as a “breath of fresh air” that has renewed confidence within the domestic scientific community and overseas intellectuals.

While praising the strong direction from the Party leadership, he stressed that trust can only endure when translated into concrete action. Despite progress in legislation and policy-making, implementation remains uneven, with financial mechanisms and administrative barriers still constraining innovation.

From the ICISE’s practical experience, Vân argued for a mindset shift toward effectiveness as the primary criterion. Whether public or private, any institution that delivers national priorities well deserves appropriate support.

Strengthening supervision to ensure that breakthrough policies are fully realised, he concluded, is essential for science and innovation to truly become a key driver of Việt Nam’s fast, sustainable and self-reliant development in the new era. — VNA/VNS