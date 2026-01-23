14th National Party Congress carries strategic significance for regional peace, stability: Cambodia’s CPP Vice President

PHNOM PENH — Samdech Kittisangha Bundit Men Sam An, Vice President of the Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) and a senior advisor to the King of Cambodia, has highlighted the significance of the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Viiệt Nam (CPV), describing it as a strategically important event not only for Việt Nam’s development but also for peace, stability and cooperation across the region.

Speaking to Vietnam News Agency correspondents in Phnom Penh, Men Sam An stressed that the CPV’s 14th National Congress carries far-reaching importance for ruling parties in the region, including the CPP, at a time when both regional and global situations are experiencing complex and unpredictable changes.

She spoke highly of the CPV’s correct and visionary leadership in serving the interests of the Vietnamese nation and people, noting that under the Party’s guidance, Việt Nam has overcome numerous hardships to achieve national liberation, safeguard sovereignty, rebuild the country and steadily enhance its international standing.

According to the CPP Vice President, during the process of national construction, defence and development, the CPV has demonstrated strategic thinking, flexibility and creativity, particularly through its reform and open-door policies. These have helped Việt Nam record impressive socio-economic achievements, reduce poverty and continuously improve the people's living standards.

Men Sam An also underscored the CPV’s efforts in building a socialist rule-of-law state, strengthening national unity, maintaining socio-political stability, and firmly protecting independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity. She highlighted Việt Nam’s active and responsible role in promoting peaceful and cooperative foreign relations, as well as its contributions to regional and global peace and development.

Emphasising the broader impact of the 14th Party Congress, she said that the CPV’s new policies and development orientations would contribute positively to political stability, sustainable development, and the promotion of a culture of peace and cooperation within ASEAN and beyond.

She attached particular importance to the Congress in the context of Việt Nam–Cambodia relations, noting that it reaffirms the CPV’s strong commitment to maintaining and further strengthening the traditional friendship, solidarity and long-term cooperation between the two Parties and countries – ties forged through shared struggles for peace.

Looking ahead, Men Sam An expressed confidence that the 14th Congress would continue to set out clear strategic orientations to enhance political trust between the CPV and the CPP, through increased delegation exchanges, experience-sharing in Party leadership and governance, and expanded cooperation in key areas such as politics, security, economy, culture, education and human resource development.

She cited remarks by CPP President and Cambodian Senate President Samdech Techo Hun Sen, who has repeatedly affirmed that long-term peace and friendship are indispensable conditions for national development, stressing that internal stability and friendly relations with neighbouring countries are decisive factors for prosperity.

On behalf of the CPP leadership, Men Sam An congratulated the CPV on the successful organisation of its 14th National Congress, expressing firm belief that under the CPV’s leadership, Việt Nam will achieve its goal of becoming a developing country with modern industry and upper-middle income by 2030, and a high-income developed country by 2045.

She concluded that Việt Nam’s success would also contribute positively to Cambodia’s own development goals, reinforcing peace, stability and sustainable growth throughout the region. — VNA/VNS