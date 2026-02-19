Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Sci-Tech
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Life & Style

Horses as friends

February 19, 2026 - 11:14
According to the lunar calendar, 2026 is the Year of the Horse. At the Vietnam Archery Horse Club, horses are not just animals for riding or performance. They are companions with deep connections to the people who ride and care for them.

see also

More on this story

Life & Style

Đà Nẵng bustles with international arrivals at start of Lunar New Year

According to the Đà Nẵng International Airport and related units, during the Tết holiday, the total number of flights to Đà Nẵng is estimated at more than 1,500, up about 36 per cent compared with the Tết holiday in 2025. Average daily operations are expected to reach around 173 flights, an increase of 46 flights per day year on year.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom