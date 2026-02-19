Horses as friends

According to the lunar calendar, 2026 is the Year of the Horse. At the Vietnam Archery Horse Club, horses are not just animals for riding or performance. They are companions with deep connections to the people who ride and care for them.
Toy studio Punart Studio tells Việt Nam’s stories through the language of art toys, translating its culture into collectible designer figures inspired by Vietnamese people, folklore and regional identities.
Over the four-day Tết holiday from the 26th day of the previous lunar year to date, Quảng Ninh received a total of 217,000 visitors, generating estimated revenue of VNĐ621 billion ($25 million), a 14 per cent increase compared with the same period last year.
From ancient Mường rituals and highland ethnic celebrations to legends of the Hùng Kings, Phú Thọ’s spring festivals transform Việt Nam’s ancestral land into a vibrant cultural tapestry, where spiritual traditions and community life continue to shape a growing tourism landscape.
According to the Đà Nẵng International Airport and related units, during the Tết holiday, the total number of flights to Đà Nẵng is estimated at more than 1,500, up about 36 per cent compared with the Tết holiday in 2025. Average daily operations are expected to reach around 173 flights, an increase of 46 flights per day year on year.
Each dish embodies not only taste but also memories and cultural values nurtured over generations. Sustaining this heritage ensures that Vietnamese cuisine is not eroded by time, but continues to be cherished, renewed and shared with care and respect.
In the early hours of the first day of Tết Bính Ngọ, Hà Nội seemed to drape itself in a pristine new cloak of quiet. As the sun slowly rose above the moss-covered tiled roofs of the city's Old Quarter, slender golden rays spilled across streets still glistening with overnight dew.