Home Life & Style

Quảng Ninh tourism booms on first day of lunar new year

February 18, 2026 - 09:13
Over the four-day Tết holiday from the 26th day of the previous lunar year to date, Quảng Ninh received a total of 217,000 visitors, generating estimated revenue of VNĐ621 billion ($25 million), a 14 per cent increase compared with the same period last year.
Chinese tourists take photos upon arriving in Quảng Ninh Province. — VNA/VNS Photo

QUẢNG NINH — The tourism sector of the northern province of Quảng Ninh recorded a strong surge on the first day of the Lunar New Year, with visitor arrivals and tourism revenue rising sharply compared to the same period last year, further reinforcing the province’s appeal as a leading holiday destination.

World Natural Heritage site Hạ Long Bay drew over 8,000 sightseers. — VNA/VNS Photo

According to Nguyễn Việt Dũng, Director of the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, Quảng Ninh welcomed an estimated 122,000 visitors on February 17, the first day of the Lunar New Year, marking a 13 per cent increase year on year.

International arrivals maintained steady growth, reaching around 45,000, or 107 per cent of the figure recorded in the same period last year. Total tourism revenue on the first day of the new year was estimated at VNĐ342 billion (US$13.8 million).

Passengers check in at Hạ Long International Passenger Port. — VNA/VNS Photo

During the four-day Tết holiday, from the 26th day of the final lunar month to the first day of the new year, Quảng Ninh welcomed a total of 217,000 visitors, generating an estimated VNĐ621 billion (US$25 million) in tourism revenue, up 14 per cent year on year.

On the first day of the Lunar New Year, large numbers of pilgrims and tourists visited the province’s spiritual and historical sites. Yên Tử Scenic Relic attracted around 3,900 visitors, while Ba Vàng Pagoda welcomed approximately 20,000. Cái Bầu Pagoda in Vân Đồn special zone also received about 20,000 visitors. The Bạch Đằng Relic drew 18,000 visitors, the Trần Dynasty Relic Site recorded 11,500, and the World Natural Heritage site of Hạ Long Bay welcomed more than 8,000 sightseers.

Large numbers of visitors queue to disembark and board cruise ships for tours of Hạ Long Bay. — VNA/VNS Photo

The province’s gateways were equally vibrant. On the first day of the Lunar New Year, Hạ Long International Passenger Port alone welcomed nearly 2,400 international cruise passengers, adding to the festive momentum across Quảng Ninh’s tourism landscape.

Hạ Long International Passenger Port received nearly 2,400 international visitors arriving by cruise ship on the first day of the Lunar New Year. — VNA/VNS Photo

At key gateways stretching from Móng Cái to Tuần Châu, Vân Đồn and Bãi Cháy, local authorities and representatives of the Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism presented flowers and extended New Year greetings to the first visitors of the year. The gesture helped leave a strong impression of Quảng Ninh as a friendly and hospitable destination, while also signalling positive prospects for a vibrant year in border and island tourism.

Two luxury superyachts, Seabourn Encore and Piano Land, board Hạ Long International Passenger Port on the first day of the Lunar New Year. — VNA/VNS Photo

Maria Thompson, a British passenger aboard the Seabourn Encore and the first cruise visitor to Quảng Ninh this year, said she was pleasantly surprised by the warm reception and deeply impressed by Việt Nam’s traditional Lunar New Year customs, describing it as a wonderful start to her journey exploring Hạ Long Bay.

Authorities also strictly enforced security, traffic safety and price transparency measures at tourist sites, ensuring visitors enjoyed a safe and satisfying Lunar New Year holiday.— VNS

Quảng Ninh Province welcomes first international tourists on the first day of the Lunar New Year. — VNA/VNS Photo
