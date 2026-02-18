Quảng Ninh tourism booms on first day of lunar new year

QUẢNG NINH — The tourism sector of the northern province of Quảng Ninh recorded a strong surge on the first day of the Lunar New Year, with visitor arrivals and tourism revenue rising sharply compared to the same period last year, further reinforcing the province’s appeal as a leading holiday destination.

According to Nguyễn Việt Dũng, Director of the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, Quảng Ninh welcomed an estimated 122,000 visitors on February 17, the first day of the Lunar New Year, marking a 13 per cent increase year on year.

International arrivals maintained steady growth, reaching around 45,000, or 107 per cent of the figure recorded in the same period last year. Total tourism revenue on the first day of the new year was estimated at VNĐ342 billion (US$13.8 million).

During the four-day Tết holiday, from the 26th day of the final lunar month to the first day of the new year, Quảng Ninh welcomed a total of 217,000 visitors, generating an estimated VNĐ621 billion (US$25 million) in tourism revenue, up 14 per cent year on year.

On the first day of the Lunar New Year, large numbers of pilgrims and tourists visited the province’s spiritual and historical sites. Yên Tử Scenic Relic attracted around 3,900 visitors, while Ba Vàng Pagoda welcomed approximately 20,000. Cái Bầu Pagoda in Vân Đồn special zone also received about 20,000 visitors. The Bạch Đằng Relic drew 18,000 visitors, the Trần Dynasty Relic Site recorded 11,500, and the World Natural Heritage site of Hạ Long Bay welcomed more than 8,000 sightseers.

The province’s gateways were equally vibrant. On the first day of the Lunar New Year, Hạ Long International Passenger Port alone welcomed nearly 2,400 international cruise passengers, adding to the festive momentum across Quảng Ninh’s tourism landscape.

At key gateways stretching from Móng Cái to Tuần Châu, Vân Đồn and Bãi Cháy, local authorities and representatives of the Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism presented flowers and extended New Year greetings to the first visitors of the year. The gesture helped leave a strong impression of Quảng Ninh as a friendly and hospitable destination, while also signalling positive prospects for a vibrant year in border and island tourism.

Maria Thompson, a British passenger aboard the Seabourn Encore and the first cruise visitor to Quảng Ninh this year, said she was pleasantly surprised by the warm reception and deeply impressed by Việt Nam’s traditional Lunar New Year customs, describing it as a wonderful start to her journey exploring Hạ Long Bay.

Authorities also strictly enforced security, traffic safety and price transparency measures at tourist sites, ensuring visitors enjoyed a safe and satisfying Lunar New Year holiday.— VNS