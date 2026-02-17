Expats share thoughts about Vietnamese traditional Tết festival

The vibrant hues of spring have come alive across Việt Nam, heralding the approach of Tết (Lunar New Year) and celebrating the rich tapestry of Vietnamese culture.

Amid the festive atmosphere, Việt Nam News reporters Lương Hương and Việt Dũng spoke with several expats to capture their experiences, impressions and reflections on Tết.

Thomas Bo Pedersen, senior vice president, Asia of Mascot International

Even though I have worked with Việt Nam and the Vietnamese for more than 40 years, it took me a long time to fully understand the significance of the Lunar New Year. I did learn a few things early on, including some of the tasks that need to be done before Tết. I was absolutely fascinated by the legend of Táo Quân – the three Kitchen Gods – and the importance of preparing for the yearly inspection of every house, when the gods check that everything is clean and orderly before the ancestors arrive in the evening, right before Tết.

Over the years, we have also made sure to have our kumquat tree and the beautiful peach blossom branches in place before Tết. However, more than 20 years passed after my first arrival in Việt Nam before I had the chance to learn from Việt Nam’s beloved cultural icon, Nguyễn Hữu Ngọc, what Tết means in very practical terms in the modern age of Việt Nam. I am happy to share his excellent advice with the readers of this column:

Upon the arrival of the ancestors, you must keep your focus within the family for three full days. Tết is about unity in your family, in the village, in the entire fatherland and finally the entire mankind.

Tết is the time to rest and wait for spring to arrive. It is also the chance to renew yourself, just as nature does. Tết will pave the way for you to become a new human being, enjoying a future and experiencing everything around you as new, fresh and good.

Tết is the time for peace. There cannot be any arguments in the house. Not even the most hot-tempered mother-in-law can be allowed to raise her voice.

Tết should be free of illness and accidents, as these would be considered a bad omen for the coming year.

Do your best to ensure that your first visitor of the new year is someone who is old, wealthy, has many children, and holds a high position in society. Such a visitor will bring good luck to you and your family.

"Please follow my advice. It is my wish that you will be strong as a tiger next year," Ngọc told me.

My Vietnamese uncle passed away last year at the age of 107. When I visited him for the last time before his death, he confirmed that his advice was still valid. More than anything, his long life is proof that he was right. Therefore, I will share his wish with you all: may you be as strong as tigers in the new year.

Tuomas Tiilikainen, CEO, co-founder, Finest Future Việt Nam

For me, Việt Nam has a very unique environment and a rich culture that changes slightly depending on the time of year. During most of the year, especially in the larger cities, there is a constant hustle and bustle, with lots of noise, activity and a seeming rush to go everywhere. It’s a great country for aspiring multinational companies and entrepreneurs like myself.

But one thing I have come to appreciate is that during Tết, everything slows down. It really feels like a magical time of year when everyone calms down and simply enjoys time with loved ones. The feeling is very similar to what I used to experience at Christmas in my home country of Finland.

I choose to stay in Việt Nam for Tết because of the peace and quiet. It also serves as a much-needed break from work, allowing me to see parts of the city I live in that I wouldn’t normally have time to visit. For busy entrepreneurs who struggle to take any time off, this forced holiday is something I have come to love.

Dr Maria Santos, pediatrician, Family Medical Practice

Lunar New Year, or Tết, in Việt Nam is a celebration deeply rooted in tradition and filled with colour, joy and meaning. Each year, I am struck by how the country transforms in the weeks leading up to the holiday. Homes and streets are adorned with glowing lanterns, delicate cherry blossom branches and kumquat trees heavy with bright orange fruit: symbols of luck and prosperity. Grand orchid arrangements appear everywhere, adding elegance and fragrance to the season.

During Tết, people dress in their finest áo dài (Vietnamese traditional long dress), and major districts host spectacular fireworks displays to welcome the new year. Markets and stalls overflow with traditional foods, each with its own symbolism. Among them all, my personal favourites are the candied fruits and nuts: simple, sweet treats that somehow feel inseparable from the holiday itself.

What I love most about Tết, however, goes beyond the decorations and festivities. At the heart of the celebration is the act of coming home. Tết is about family: spending time together, honouring elders and reinforcing values of respect, love and solidarity. No matter how modern life becomes, these traditions remain at the centre of the holiday.

Saleem Hammad, owner of Oliva Restaurant

This will be my fifteenth Tết celebrating in Việt Nam, and each time brings a unique experience. For instance, during my first Tết, I was quite unfamiliar with the country and its cultural practices, which made it difficult to understand. However, as I became more engaged with the language and delved deeper into Vietnamese culture, I found Tết to be a joyful and meaningful celebration. The most significant aspect for me is the emphasis on family, when everyone can return home to share stories from the past year and enjoy a warm, joyful family meal. That, I think, is the most memorable aspect of Tết for me.

One particularly memorable experience was making various kinds of bánh chưng, including the long bánh chưng from Thái Nguyên and the black bánh gù of Hà Giang. I believe that I might be one of the foreigners who has wrapped the most bánh chưng in Việt Nam.

This year, I find myself feeling both sadness and joy. I am saddened because I have not been able to return home for two years due to the unstable situation back home. Yet I also feel joy because I am here in Việt Nam, surrounded by wonderful Vietnamese people. There is a lovely Vietnamese saying, bán anh em xa mua láng giềng gần (a nearby stranger is better than a far-away relative), which highlights the importance of close-knit community ties. I take great joy in celebrating Tết alongside my friends and ‘adoptive family’ here.

Looking ahead, I hope to contribute positively through my work. I plan to strengthen the friendship between Palestine and Việt Nam by enhancing diplomatic and economic ties with the Arab world. I am also preparing to publish two books – one focusing on Vietnamese culture and the other on Việt Nam’s diplomatic relationships. Additionally, I have embarked on a project that began last year, which aims to promote the beautiful agricultural products of Việt Nam, particularly to the Arab world.

Roberto Pozzoli , CEO, SCE PROJECT VIETNAM CO LTD.

This is not my first time celebrating Tết in HCM City. I remember the first time: the city was really crowded, with flowers everywhere, and the atmosphere was so joyful. Then suddenly the city became empty, and I did not understand what had happened.

My Vietnamese friends explained the culture to me and how every Vietnamese returns to their hometown. HCM City became like a ghost city, which was really interesting because the city is usually so crowded. When the city becomes quiet, it is a great way to discover it and explore without traffic jams.

There was also a time when I was invited by some Vietnamese friends in Vũng Tàu to celebrate the holiday with their parents. It was a really nice experience, with all the flowers, food, lucky money and drinking.

For the upcoming holiday, I would love to just enjoy the city, like going for a run in Sala Park, without having to worry about the traffic. We also organised a Tết party and went to a karaoke place. It was really funny because, generally in Italy, we only sing if we are really good singers, but in Việt Nam they do not mind! You can scream and everyone still enjoys having a great time.

​David Mayher, lecturer, University of Economics and Finance

I've been in Việt Nam for seven years and this will be my sixth Tết here.

Tết is an exciting time. At first, I did not really understand Tết. Being a Westerner, we have Christmas and new year, so Tết was something new to me.

In the UK, Lunar New Year is not a big celebration, except in Chinatown in London. Now, each year I am learning a little more about this holiday.

I think Tết is a really nice time. It reminds me of a traditional Christmas, when all of the family get together. And I think the biggest thing for me about Tết is the quiet time, the family together, everybody gathering, telling stories, and so on.

With the build-up to Tết, it is a busy time for both me and my wife. I like getting prepared. I like the colours. I love the fact that everything becomes very bright for Tết, with all the reds, yellows and pinks.

I also love learning more about the Tết traditions. I once got to make some bánh chưng, which was good fun. I also learnt about why people clean before Tết, and why they do not sweep the house on the first day of Tết.

My wife's family are flying up to Hà Nội for Tết, so we may travel there too, or we may have a quiet Tết here.

James Steenkamp, English, maths and science teacher, EMG Education

I have been in Việt Nam for four to five months. I am extremely excited for my first Tết here. Vietnamese people take such great care in celebrating this holiday, and it is beautiful to see the celebrations and preparations that go into it.

For Tết, I will be spending time with my girlfriend in HCM City, enjoying the festivities and all kinds of activities in the city. Then we will go to Mũi Né and celebrate there at the beach, enjoy some nice food and spend time together.

​Mohammed Arbaaz, waiter, Baba's Kitchen

I have been living in Việt Nam for two years and I find it very interesting that Tết is such a special holiday, when people celebrate with their families, visit relatives, go to pagodas to pray for good luck and enjoy good food. It kind of reminds me of our Eid al-Fitr Festival (a festival that marks the end of Ramadan), when Indians celebrate with family and friends while Muslims visit mosques to pray.

I think for Tết we will be rather busy, as many guests will visit our restaurant for the holidays, though in my free time I will definitely take the opportunity to hang out with my friends. While I cannot eat out often as I am Muslim and only eat halal food, I do enjoy the city’s atmosphere during the holidays, especially all the lively decorations. VNS