Vietnamese Tết celebrated at City Hall in Paris

PARIS — Around 1,000 guests attended a Lunar New Year celebration hosted by the Vietnamese Embassy in France in coordination with the Paris authorities at City Hall.

Participants included representatives of the Paris administration, members of the diplomatic corps, friendship and cooperation associations, and a large number of Vietnamese living, studying and working across France.

Speaking at the event on Friday, Paris Deputy Mayor Arnaud Ngatcha expressed his pleasure at welcoming the Vietnamese community to City Hall, describing the venue as a symbol of the French capital’s openness and international stature.

He noted that hosting the traditional Vietnamese Tết celebration at City Hall for more than a decade reflects the city’s appreciation for the Vietnamese community and the strong ties between France and Việt Nam.

Highlighting Tết as a symbol of renewal, hope and new beginnings, Ngatcha said the occasion also strengthens solidarity, dialogue and cooperation at a time of global uncertainty.

He voiced hope for expanded cooperation between Paris and Hà Nội, as well as HCM City, particularly within the C40 network on climate action, towards building sustainable and innovative cities. He also praised the Vietnamese community for its successful integration and valuable contributions to Paris’s cultural and social life.

Ambassador Trịnh Đức Hải described Tết as a meaningful occasion to convey messages of unity and friendship. He recalled that since 2014, when Paris first opened City Hall to host the Vietnamese community’s Tết celebration, the event has become an annual highlight of bilateral friendship.

The ambassador noted that Việt Nam–France relations gained fresh momentum in 2025 through high-level exchanges, including the visit to Việt Nam by French President Emmanuel Macron and Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính’s trips to Paris and Nice, which helped deepen cooperation across various fields.

He added that 2026 marks the beginning of a new development phase for Việt Nam, driven by innovation, digital transformation and deeper international integration. Việt Nam values cooperation with France at both bilateral and multilateral levels, he said, affirming the country’s readiness to work with France to promote international solidarity towards a fair, sustainable and inclusive global order.

The celebration featured cultural performances and traditional Tết cuisine, leaving a warm impression of a united Vietnamese community and the growing Việt Nam–France friendship. — VNA