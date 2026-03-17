Mastercard introduces the Asia Gourmet Circle Programme

HCM CITY — As part of The Mastercard Collection, cardholders globally can now enjoy new and enhanced culinary benefits at the most sought-after restaurants across 10 Asia Pacific (APAC) markets with the Asia Gourmet Circle programme.

The dining programme is an exclusive gateway where cardholders can instantly check reservation availability and book tables at top-tier dining establishments in APAC and around the world.

Created for World Legend, World Elite and World Select Mastercard cardholders globally, Asia Gourmet Circle opens doors to more than 400 award-winning and premium restaurants in Australia, the Chinese mainland, Hong Kong SAR, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and Việt Nam.

The Mastercard Collection unlocks premium benefits for cardholders and their loved ones at home and where their travels take them. Mastercard cardholders can explore real-time availability and secure coveted tables locally and overseas with just a few clicks, making every journey, celebration, or spontaneous craving one to savour.

Additionally, World Legend and World Elite Mastercard cardholders enjoy more privileges at a curated collection of restaurants across Australia, Hong Kong SAR, and Singapore. With a minimum spend, patrons can avail exclusive dining credits or complimentary glasses of wine.

Sandeep Malhotra, Executive Vice President, Core Payments, Asia Pacific, Mastercard said: “Dining has emerged as one of the most meaningful ways cardholders express their passions, at home and especially while travelling. With the expansion of Asia Gourmet Circle, Mastercard offers a look-no-further curated selection of the world’s best restaurants, making it easier than ever to access unforgettable culinary experiences.”

In APAC, travel and food continue to shape the way people enjoy and connect with one another. In fact, 77 per cent of APAC consumers are passionate about travel, while nearly two in three (67 per cent) are passionate about culinary experiences, both driven by shared moments, deeper connections, and the joy of discovery. Asia Gourmet Circle unites these passions, enabling cardholders to cherish world-class flavours at home and while exploring new destinations.Asia Gourmet Circle unites these passions, enabling cardholders to cherish world-class flavours at home and while exploring new destinations.

Asia Gourmet Circle is a dining programme under The Mastercard Collection, a global suite of elevated perks designed for cardholders. From curated dining moments that turn meals into priceless memories, to entertainment access that brings cardholders closer to their favourite performers, and seamless travel privileges that make every journey as rewarding as the destination, The Mastercard Collection redefines what it means to hold a premium card, delivering experiences that go beyond the expected. — VNS