Pilot tour to discover the Ma Coong way of life

QUẢNG TRỊ — The cultural life of the Ma Coong people, an ethnic minority living mainly in Đông Trạch Commune, Quảng Trị Province, will be shared with international audiences thanks to a newly launched pilot tour.

The Ma Coong, a community of nearly 3,000 people, are scattered across villages in the core zone of Phong Nha–Kẻ Bàng National Park, along the Việt Nam–Laos border, living in small settlements that merge naturally with the rugged mountain landscape.

They are known for their honesty, solidarity and their unique Drum‑Beating festival, recognised as a National Intangible Cultural Heritage element in 2019. Held under the full moon of the first lunar month, the festival is both a harvest celebration and a matchmaking tradition.

After offering rituals to Giàng, the community’s god, young men and women gather to beat and break the drum’s surface, praying for favourable weather while enjoying the freedom to meet and court one another.

The People’s Committee of Quảng Trị Province has approved the pilot tourism product "Experiencing Nature and Exploring the Cultural Life of the Ma Coong Community" in Thượng Trạch Commune. Eastern Sky Trading and Tourism Co Ltd has been entrusted with its trial operation for 12 months.

At the end of this period, the company will report back to the authorities, who will evaluate its effectiveness and decide on long‑term plans. The programme takes visitors on a journey through pristine landscapes and cultural encounters along the route Phong Nha – Cồn Roàng Village – Khe Sả Campsite – Phong Nha.

Travellers can opt for a one‑day tour or a two‑day, one‑night experience. The shorter option follows the set route, while the extended programme includes an overnight stay at Khe Sả campsite, offering guests the chance to immerse themselves in nature and connect with local traditions.

Along the way, visitors will encounter dramatic scenery and gain insight into the customs and daily life of the Ma Coong, who have lived for generations in the western mountains of Quảng Trị. Participation, however, is limited to those aged 16 and above, in good health and meeting the criteria outlined in the project.

To protect the environment and ensure safety, visitor numbers are capped. The one‑day tour allows a maximum of 20 people per trip and no more than 60 per day, while the two‑day option is restricted to 15 visitors per tour and 30 per day.

The operator also prioritises local employment, linking tourism with the preservation of cultural heritage and aiming for sustainable development in the region.

According to the Quảng Trị Provincial People’s Committee, this initiative will showcase the area’s natural beauty and the distinctive identity of the Ma Coong community.

It will diversify tourism offerings, meet the growing demand for authentic experiences, and contribute to safeguarding cultural traditions. At the same time, it opens up opportunities for local people, creating jobs and improving livelihoods. — VNS