Resolution 80 spurs new support for craft artisans

HÀ NỘI — Distinguished artisan Hoàng Văn Hạnh of Phú Vinh rattan-and-bamboo weaving village in Phú Nghĩa Commune welcomed the Politburo’s Resolution No 80 on the development of Vietnamese culture, which emphasises establishing mechanisms and policies to properly reward artisans and artists.

Hạnh said the reward mechanisms under Resolution 80 should motivate handicraft workers to continue passing on skills and preserving traditional cultural values.

“This is a great source of encouragement for those who strive every day to preserve and develop handicrafts,” Hạnh said.

Having practiced rattan and bamboo weaving for more than half his life, Hạnh said his greatest concern is not only creating beautiful products but also encouraging the younger generation to continue the craft.

Becoming a skilled craftsperson requires years of perseverance, while income from traditional crafts is often insufficient to retain young people.

Hà Nội, which has the largest number of craft villages in the country, approximately 1,350, relies heavily on artisans to pass on skills and train the next generation. The city currently recognises 351 craft-village artisans: 19 People’s Artisans, 72 Distinguished Artisans, and 260 Hà Nội Artisans.

For those who have dedicated their lives to handicrafts, Hạnh said, teaching the younger generation is both a job and a responsibility to preserve cultural identity. With more concrete state policies and support, he believes artisans will be better able to invest in creativity, train apprentices, and develop marketable products.

Young artisan Lê Ngọc Lâm of Đa Sỹ blacksmith village echoed Hạnh’s concerns. Many craft villages struggle to maintain a successor workforce.

“Blacksmithing requires perseverance, hard work, and a long apprenticeship period, so not every young person is ready to pursue the profession,” Lâm said, adding that policies supporting training, apprenticeships, production space and product promotion would help young people feel confident about continuing long-term in the craft.

Lâm also suggested that, alongside preserving traditional techniques, craft villages should innovate designs, improve product quality to meet market demands and develop experiential tourism.

Hà Nội has promoted training, skill transfer, trade promotion, brand building, and organised fairs and exhibitions to showcase craft-village products. Recently, the Hà Nội People’s Council passed a resolution, effective January 1, 2026, to support the preservation and development of craft villages and rural industries under the 2025 Capital City Law.

Under the resolution, Hà Nội will provide one-time support of VNĐ40 million per person for People’s Artisans, VNĐ30 million for Distinguished Artisans and VNĐ20 million for Hà Nội Artisans. Artisans who teach the craft will also receive a per-session allowance.

The measures apply to businesses, cooperatives, cooperative groups, and households engaged in legally defined rural craft production, business, and services, as well as organisations and individuals managing rural crafts in the city.

Artisans say the policy not only honours their contributions but also helps preserve craft-village culture, develop the handicraft industry, and create sustainable livelihoods.

“This is a source of motivation that helps us teach the craft more effectively, especially as many craft villages face difficulties,” Hạnh said.

Over the years, Hạnh has participated in vocational training in many localities, including remote areas. He said transmitting skills not only helps people earn a living but also spreads the value of traditional crafts. — VNS