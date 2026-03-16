Tracing 120 years of Czech graphic design in Hà Nội

HÀ NỘI — An exhibition charting more than a century of Czech graphic design has opened in Hà Nội, offering visitors a visual journey through the evolution of the country’s modern design identity.

Identity – The Story of Czech Graphic Design, first launched at the Museum Kampa in Prague at the end of 2024, attracted more than 34,000 visitors before touring the UK, Chinese Taipei, Hong Kong and Japan.

In Việt Nam, the event is jointly organised by the Embassy of the Czech Republic, the Czech Centre Hà Nội and the Hà Nội University of Architecture, marking a distinctive visual and cultural exchange between the two nations.

A highlight of the programme was the talk 120 Years of Czech Graphic Design, where the project’s initiator discussed its purpose and the role of Czech graphic design in everyday life.

In her opening remarks, Dana Brabcová, head of the Cultural Section at the Embassy of the Czech Republic in Hà Nội, said the identity expressed through the works on display embodies the soul of the Identita project.

The multi-platform cultural initiative, launched by Filip Blažek and Linda Kudrnovská, seeks to recreate the historical flow of Czech graphic design. It has established a unified ecosystem of content built on three pillars: a comprehensive research publication, a visually engaging exhibition and a seven-part television documentary series.

Curator Blažek said Identita represents the most significant initiative in three decades in which the Czech Government has invested in a unified national brand identity across multiple fields.

With its contribution to modern visual culture, the project was honoured with the Czech Grand Design award, the country’s most prestigious design prize.

At the exhibition Identity – The Story of Czech Graphic Design, visitors can explore a rich archive of posters, book covers, signage systems, the national emblem and logos, vividly retracing the development of typography and visual identity systems.

The exhibition runs until April 8 at the Hà Nội University of Architecture. — VNS