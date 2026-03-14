French-Vietnamese artist’s exhibition in Paris highlights cultural connections

PARIS — An exhibition by French-Vietnamese painter Liên Phạm opened in Paris on March 13, showcasing a unique artistic approach that explores personal identity and cultural connections through experimental techniques.

Titled “Tisser des liens” (Weaving Connections), the exhibition is being held at the 6th arrondissement Town Hall from March 13 to April 4. The event has attracted the attention of art enthusiasts in the French capital as well as members of the Vietnamese community in France.

The opening ceremony was attended by Trịnh Đức Hải, ambassador of Việt Nam to France, reflecting the interest of Việt Nam’s diplomatic mission in cultural activities organised by overseas Vietnamese communities.

The exhibition features 31 artworks of various sizes. Liên introduces an experimental painting style that combines acrylic paint with cotton threads attached directly to the canvas.

The stretched threads create geometric layers and subtle lighting effects on the surface, giving the paintings both abstract qualities and a sense of spatial depth. Some works evoke natural landscapes, while others focus more on abstract visual language.

Born in Hà Nội, Liên moved to France as an adult. She initially studied fashion design and spent many years working in a field that requires a high level of creativity. However, in 2021 she decided to shift her focus to painting as a way to rediscover personal inspiration and artistic expression.

The artist said the transition allowed her to reconnect with her creative instincts after years working in an industrialised creative environment.

In her works, threads are not merely decorative elements but symbolic “links” connecting colours, shapes and ideas. They represent relationships between different spaces and cultures, reflecting the exhibition’s central theme of connection. —VNA/VNS