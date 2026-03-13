Abstract-zen paintings invite art lovers to rediscover inner peace

HÀ NỘI — A collection of 17 abstract–zen paintings by artist Thái Tĩnh is being introduced at L’Art Gallery in Lotte Mall West Lake Hanoi, inviting viewers into a world of colour, rhythm, and contemplative silence.

Entitled Sắc Xuân (Colours of Spring), the works, including several large‑scale canvases in acrylic on fabric and paper, explore the movement of colour, the rhythm of brushstrokes, and the expanses of open space. Developed in the abstract–zen style, they place colour, light and visual structure at the centre, inviting viewers to sense and feel while fostering balance of body and mind through harmonious energy.

The overarching theme is a journey inward, a return to the self where silence and primal essence can be touched. Rather than depicting the external world, Thái Tĩnh opens doors to tranquil spaces, encouraging connection with nature and the deeper dimensions within.

The collection is divided into four groups, each with distinct visual structures. Không Gian (Space) features three large paintings evoking expansive skies with rich gradations of light. Dòng Chảy (Flow) includes five pieces with shifting bands of colour, suggesting the continuous rhythm of life, emotion and intellect. Cánh Cửa (Door) presents five works where dots and streaks of colour intertwine, creating layered, open visual spaces. Finally, Tụng Ca (Chant) consists of four paintings with bright harmonies of colour, evoking the sense of a fresh beginning.

Concrete forms of objects or people rarely appear in Thái Tĩnh’s art. Instead, layers, strokes and dots of colour build abstract structures that open multiple avenues of perception, allowing each viewer to engage through their own experiences.

Speaking about the display space, the painter explained his wish to create an environment where visitors could feel immersed in stillness. Designed with minimalism, the setting reduces decorative elements so that paintings, light, and rhythm become the focus.

Entering the space, viewers encounter not only the works but also a calm atmosphere – a meeting point between inner life and the energy of painting.

His long practice of meditation has left a clear imprint on the creative process. Meditation, he says, revealed that beneath layers of thought and emotion lies a quiet, pure essence.

In painting, he does not impose forms through the will of the mind but allows breath, bodily movement, and state of being to guide the brush. Colours emerge as streams of energy, while shapes open up new possibilities of perception.

Placed within the modern bustle of Lotte Mall West Lake Hanoi, Sắc Xuân creates a dialogue between art and everyday life. For Thái Tĩnh, it conveys the message that even amid a busy rhythm, each person can pause.

“Just a few minutes standing before a painting, letting the mind relax, can help viewers reconnect with the inner peace that has always been within them,” he said.

Complementing the display that last until April 19, a Meet‑the‑Artist session will be held on March 14 at L’Art Gallery. Later, on March 28, the talk ‘Thái Tĩnh Talk – What Do Colours Say About You’ will run from 2.30pm to 3.30pm, where the painter will share insights into his creative process, his approach to abstract art, and his reflections on the relationship between art and inner life. — VNS