International models audition for Áo Dài Fashion Week casting

LONDON — More than 200 international models have taken to the runway at the casting call for Áo Dài Fashion Week (ADFW), which will take place in London from September 19–21.

The applicants came from many countries and diverse cultural backgrounds, creating a multicultural modeling community that reflects the event’s international spirit. Among them were faces who have previously walked major fashion runways in London and Paris.

The casting also drew many overseas Vietnamese students and young people born and raised in the UK. Their participation not only expresses pride in their heritage but also helps forge a meaningful cultural bridge between Việt Nam and the international community.

“ADFW was created not just to showcase fashion, but to tell cultural stories, connect the creative community, and launch a long-term journey to make the áo dài a part of the global fashion landscape,” said Hoàng Thị Hải Hà, founder of ADFW, about the vision of the project.

According to her, staging ADFW in London, which brings together many cultures and bold creative ideas, is an important first step toward recognising the áo dài as a living heritage rooted in tradition yet ready to engage with contemporary fashion.

“We are not simply bringing the áo dài to the world. We are opening a path for the world to enter Việt Nam’s cultural story,” Hà added.

“What moves us most is seeing young people of Vietnamese descent, born abroad, proudly wearing the áo dài. It shows that the áo dài is not just the past. The áo dài is the future of Vietnamese identity in a globalised world.”

According to Savita Kaye, Chief Executive Officer of House of iKons and stage director of ADFW, Việt Nam’s beauty has drawn international audiences to the áo dài and to the country’s culture and traditions. With the áo dài, it is the finesse of every design detail and the high adaptability of many styles.

Those qualities are sparking growing interest among Western audiences.

She also expressed confidence that ADFW will be warmly received in Western markets, saying the time has come to put Vietnamese talent and creativity at the forefront of the global fashion stage.

Grounded in Việt Nam’s cultural heritage, she added, ADFW aims to connect and bring together diverse cultures from around the world, allowing international cultural elements to merge with and celebrate Việt Nam heritage.

One of the international model casting for the event is Lillia Langley who has presented Vietnamese áo dài since 2019.

“When I wear the áo dài, I feel a modest yet very graceful beauty," she said.

"It’s a traditional garment that can harmonise with the times. I am proud and honoured to help bring Vietnamese culture to the world.”

With the support of the Embassy of Vietnam to the UK and numerous Vietnamese associations across Europe, together with the business community and artists, ADFW aims to position the áo dài as a living design language — a symbol that can evolve with contemporary creativity while preserving its core cultural values.

After being held within London Fashion Week, the project will continue to Paris (France) and Milan (Italy), two leading fashion capitals. — VNS