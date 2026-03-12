Abandoned waterpark features in UK press

HUẾ — An abandoned waterpark in Huế City has been featured in UK online newspaper express.co.uk as a destination for 'dark tourism' or 'ghost tourism' due its eerie, post-apocalyptic atmosphere and rumoured hauntings.

“Hidden within pine forests stands one of Việt Nam’s most intriguing attractions, though not in the way its creators intended,express.co.uk wrote.

"The water park's towering dragon-shaped aquarium still looms over the lake, and the rides remain standing, but there are no guests or laughter. Instead, travellers now visit to wander the decaying grounds, to photograph the ghost of what once was.”

Hồ Thủy Tiên water park, or Hồ Thủy Tiên Tourist Area, was built in the early 2000s on Thiên An Hill, about 10 km from the centre of Huế City. With an initial total investment of up to VNĐ70 billion (US$2,7 million), it was envisioned as a bustling park with pools, water slides and lakeside attractions that would draw in crowds of tourists visiting Việt Nam’s province of Huế.

After a short period of operation, the waterpark gradually fell into disrepair, with most of its facilities abandoned. The main reasons were insufficient maintenance and park management, along with a lack of a clear development plan.

The park began closing in 2011, and over the next nearly 20 years, Hồ Thủy Tiên waterpark became an eerily haunting destination, described as 'mysterious', attracting many urban explorers and tourists who enjoy discovery-style travel.

Many revival plans for the park were attempted afterward but failed, while the condition of the water park continued to deteriorate.

“What remained were empty pools, rusting slides and the large dragon structure overlooking the lake. Over time, nature began reclaiming the area. Moss spread across the walkways, trees pushed through cracked concrete, and graffiti gradually covered the interior walls of the dragon,” the newspaper wrote.

Although abandoned, the site began attracting international tourists. Photographers and backpackers started coming to Huế just to see the dilapidated ruins.

It has also gained attention online, and it is now tagged on Google as a tourist attraction in its own right, with nearly 300 reviews.

In 2017, CNN included Hồ Thủy Tiên water park on its list of fascinating theme parks that have closed forever.

“The place is incredible. A post-apocalyptic setting straight out of a movie," said one visitor. "It's really a place worth visiting."

Another urban explorer noted: "We explored this truly wonderous place and had so much fun. Great graffiti, dilapidated sea creatures covering the walls, such lovely details."

According to express.co.uk, the park differs from many classic dark tourism sites, such as battlefields or disaster locations, because no tragedy occurred there. Instead, visitors are drawn by the eerie setting.

In recent years, the local authorities have begun cleaning up and redeveloping the area surrounding Thủy Tiên Lake to turn the former water park into a recreational area.

It now attracts not only adventure-seekers but also locals who come to enjoy its peaceful natural surroundings. It has become a unique tourist destination that visitors should not miss when exploring the city of Huế.

