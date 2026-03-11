Đà Nẵng international fireworks festival to take place from May 30 to July 11

ĐÀ NẴNG — The 2026 edition of the Đà Nẵng International Fireworks Festival (DIFF) will take place from May 30 to July 11, continuing to affirm its position as one of the most distinctive cultural and tourism events in the central coastal city.

This year’s event will feature leading fireworks teams from around the world, delivering themed performances across more than a month of artistic light shows.

According to the organising board, the opening night on May 30 will carry the theme Nature, featuring a competition between Việt Nam Team 1 and China. The second night, scheduled for June 6 under the theme Heritage, will see Việt Nam Team 2 compete with France.

The third competition night on June 13 will focus on Culture, with teams from Japan and Italy presenting their displays. This will be followed by the June 20 contest themed Creative, featuring fireworks teams from Germany and Macao (China).

On June 27, the theme Vision will bring together teams from Australia and Portugal. The two highest-scoring teams will advance to the grand finale on July 11, themed United Horizons.

The grandstand area for DIFF 2026 will be arranged along Trần Hưng Đạo Street, opposite the stage set on the Hàn River, with seating zones, including VVIP, A VIP, A1, A2, A3 and A4. The VVIP and A VIP stands will be located closest to the central stage, while A1 and A2 will flank the central section, and A3 and A4 will be positioned in the outer areas.

Ticket prices for the opening and final nights – the two most anticipated events – will be higher than those for the qualifying rounds. For these nights, VVIP tickets are priced at VNĐ4 million (over US$150), while A VIP tickets cost 2.8 million. Tickets for A1 and A2 stands are priced at 2 million, and A3 and A4 seats cost 1.5 million.

For the qualifying nights, ticket prices range from VNĐ1 million to 3.5 million depending on seating categories.

Visitors can also purchase combo packages that combine fireworks tickets with experiences at Sun World Bà Nà Hills, including cable car access and a buffet lunch.

With a diverse programme and flexible ticket options, DIFF 2026 is expected to once again become a highlight of Đà Nẵng’s summer tourism season, attracting hundreds of thousands of domestic and international visitors. — VNA/VNS