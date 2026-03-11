Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Sci-Tech
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Life & Style

Cà Mau tourism promotion plan for 2026 announced

March 11, 2026 - 09:14
The southernmost province of Cà Mau has issued a tourism plan for 2026 to promote its strengths and potential to businesses and tourists in Việt Nam and abroad.
The southernmost province of Cà Mau announces the “Cà Mau - Ðiểm Đến 2026” (Cà Mau – Travel Destination in 2026) plan to promote tourism and attract visitors. — VNA/VNS Photo Chanh Đa

CÀ MAU — The southernmost province of Cà Mau has issued a tourism plan for 2026 to promote its strengths and potential among businesses and tourists in Việt Nam and abroad.

The plan, called “Cà Mau - Ðiểm Đến 2026” (Cà Mau – Travel Destination in 2026), will feature cultural and sports events and festivals, offering favourable conditions for local businesses to introduce tourism products and services and domestic goods, particularly specialities and OCOP (one commune one product) products.

It also creates opportunities for businesses to be proactive in their development plans and seek and expand trade and services cooperation with enterprises across the country and abroad.

The highlight of the plan will be Cà Mau Cultural Heritage and Tourism Week, which is expected to be held at the end of April.

The event will introduce the province’s heritage, such as tài tử music, which was recognised as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity by UNESCO in 2013, and gác kèo ong (literally, luring bees to build nests on sloping wooden poles), a unique craft recognised as a national intangible cultural heritage in 2020.

It will also feature traditional Cửu Long (Mekong) Delta cuisine, folk games, and a trade fair showcasing the province’s OCOP products.

The Whale Worshipping at Đốc River festival, the province’s largest folk festival, will take place on April 1-3, or February 14-16 of the lunar calendar.

The ceremony reflects fishermen’s respect for whales that help them at sea. It also prays for a bumper fish catch and the country’s peace.

The project will feature cultural and sports events and festivals to introduce tourism products and services. — VNA/VNS Photo Huỳnh Anh

Cà Mau will host the Hùng Kings' worship rituals at the Hùng Kings’ Temple in Trí Phải Commune on April 26, or on March 10 of the lunar calendar, to pay tribute to ancestors.

The province will also launch its annual Cà Mau Southern Traditional Cake Festival and the “Hương Rừng U Minh” (Scent of U Minh Forest) Festival throughout the year.

By the end of 2026, there will be two important events, the Cà Mau Shrimp Festival and the Cà Mau Marathon.

Cà Mau will organise tourism and trade fairs in other provinces in 2026, including the "Cà Mau – Destination in South" festival in Ninh Bình Province, to promote its heritage, culture and tourism to domestic and international tourists.

The province will also launch the “Xin chào Cà Mau” (Hello, Cà Mau) programme in Hà Nội in September to mark World Tourism Day on September 27. The programme will introduce promotional tours to Cà Mau, ethic cuisine, and traditional art performances.

Cà Mau targets to welcome 8.5 million visitors in 2026 and earn around VNĐ9.48 trillion (US$362 million) in tourism revenue. — VNS

see also

More on this story

Life & Style

Free screenings of classic Vietnamese films celebrate cinema

As part of the celebration of the 73rd anniversary of the founding of Vietnamese cinema on March 15, the event honours the historical and artistic values of films from different eras, while also providing the public, especially younger generations, with access to classics that have shaped the nation's cultural identity.
Life & Style

Mother Goddess worship heritage shines in contemporary life

Recognised by UNESCO as an intangible cultural heritage of humanity, the practice of Mother Goddess worship continues to be preserved and promoted in contemporary life, helping spread traditional cultural values in line with the Politburo’s Resolution 80 on cultural development in the new era.
Life & Style

Sơn Trà Peninsula database collection project launched

A collection project on documents, photos, stories and knowledge in related to  the Sơn Trà Nature Reserve and Sơn Trà Peninsula has been launched in drawing mass participation of cultural researchers, local community, photographers, journalists and collectors in building a precious database and an archives store of nature and cultural value for education and tourism.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom