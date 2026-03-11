Cà Mau tourism promotion plan for 2026 announced

CÀ MAU — The southernmost province of Cà Mau has issued a tourism plan for 2026 to promote its strengths and potential among businesses and tourists in Việt Nam and abroad.

The plan, called “Cà Mau - Ðiểm Đến 2026” (Cà Mau – Travel Destination in 2026), will feature cultural and sports events and festivals, offering favourable conditions for local businesses to introduce tourism products and services and domestic goods, particularly specialities and OCOP (one commune one product) products.

It also creates opportunities for businesses to be proactive in their development plans and seek and expand trade and services cooperation with enterprises across the country and abroad.

The highlight of the plan will be Cà Mau Cultural Heritage and Tourism Week, which is expected to be held at the end of April.

The event will introduce the province’s heritage, such as tài tử music, which was recognised as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity by UNESCO in 2013, and gác kèo ong (literally, luring bees to build nests on sloping wooden poles), a unique craft recognised as a national intangible cultural heritage in 2020.

It will also feature traditional Cửu Long (Mekong) Delta cuisine, folk games, and a trade fair showcasing the province’s OCOP products.

The Whale Worshipping at Đốc River festival, the province’s largest folk festival, will take place on April 1-3, or February 14-16 of the lunar calendar.

The ceremony reflects fishermen’s respect for whales that help them at sea. It also prays for a bumper fish catch and the country’s peace.

Cà Mau will host the Hùng Kings' worship rituals at the Hùng Kings’ Temple in Trí Phải Commune on April 26, or on March 10 of the lunar calendar, to pay tribute to ancestors.

The province will also launch its annual Cà Mau Southern Traditional Cake Festival and the “Hương Rừng U Minh” (Scent of U Minh Forest) Festival throughout the year.

By the end of 2026, there will be two important events, the Cà Mau Shrimp Festival and the Cà Mau Marathon.

Cà Mau will organise tourism and trade fairs in other provinces in 2026, including the "Cà Mau – Destination in South" festival in Ninh Bình Province, to promote its heritage, culture and tourism to domestic and international tourists.

The province will also launch the “Xin chào Cà Mau” (Hello, Cà Mau) programme in Hà Nội in September to mark World Tourism Day on September 27. The programme will introduce promotional tours to Cà Mau, ethic cuisine, and traditional art performances.

Cà Mau targets to welcome 8.5 million visitors in 2026 and earn around VNĐ9.48 trillion (US$362 million) in tourism revenue. — VNS