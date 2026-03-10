Club promoting Việt Nam’s áo dài tunic set up in Laos

VIENTIANE — The Việt Nam Áo dài Heritage Club was launched in Vientiane, Laos, on March 9 as part of an event to celebrate International Women’s Day.

It is a branch of the Việt Nam Áo dài Heritage Club run by the Việt Nam Cultural Heritage Conservation Support Fund.

An áo dài is a Vietnamese traditional outfit with long split tunic worn over silk trousers. It can be both a formal and casual wear for both men and women.

Biện Thị Kỷ, chairperson of the Laos club, stated it aims to preserve traditional Vietnamese values within the overseas Vietnamese community.

In an era of global integration, it serves as a key cultural space to unite the community, promote Việt Nam’s elegant image and enhance cultural exchanges between the two countries, she added.

On the occasion of International Women’s Day, Naly Sisoulith, spouse of the Party general secretary and president of Laos, expressed confidence that women in both countries would continue to play a vital role in nurturing the enduring special solidarity between them.

Nguyễn Minh Tâm, Việt Nam’s ambassador to Laos, extended his International Women’s Day wishes to women in both countries and said the launch of the Áo dài Heritage Club is a milestone for the Vietnamese community in Laos.

He praised the historical and modern contributions of Vietnamese women, noting that their resilience and dedication remain fundamental to Laos’s development and social fabric.

A highlight of the event was a music performance and an áo dài fashion show featuring women of Vietnamese descent living in Laos.

The themed collections, 'The Áo dài-Grace Passed Through Generations' and 'Loving the Homeland’s Áo Dài', celebrated the elegance of the tunic and the cultural bonds between the two countries. — VNS