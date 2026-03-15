Mobile ballot boxes ensure voting rights nationwide

Amid the nationwide atmosphere of the country’s great election day, the voting process was carried out nationwide in accordance with regulations, ensuring voters could fully exercise their highest civic rights and duties.
Localities also organised mobile ballot boxes so that voters who were unable to go to polling stations could still fully exercise their rights on the nation’s great election day. VNS
|Voter Nguyễn Thị Thuận, from Lâm Đồng Province, a patient at HCM City Dermatology Hospital, receives assistance to cast her ballot at her hospital bed. VNA/VNS Photos
|Election staff from Thiềng Liềng Hamlet in Thạnh An Island Commune, HCM City, bring a mobile ballot box to the homes of two special voters, Nguyễn Văn Thanh (born 1942) and Trần Thị Nết (born 1944), so they can cast their ballots.
|Election staff from Thiềng Liềng Hamlet in Thạnh An Island Commune, HCM City, bring a mobile ballot box to the homes of two special voters, Nguyễn Văn Thanh and Trần Thị Nết, so they can cast their ballots.
|Voter Nguyễn Ngọc Anh, in HCM City, is moved as election officials assist him in casting his ballot at home.
|The Election Committee of Bàn Cờ Ward in HCM City sends a mobile voting team to assist Vietnamese Heroic Mother Nguyễn Thị Bê in exercising her civic right.
|Election staff in Tuyên Quang Province bring a mobile ballot box to the homes of elderly and disabled voters so they can exercise their voting rights.
|Election officials in Tuyên Quang Province bring a mobile ballot box to the homes of elderly and disabled voters so they can exercise their voting rights.
|Detention Centre No. 2 under Hải Phòng City Police organises voting for detainees who are receiving treatment at Hải Dương General Hospital in accordance with regulations.
|Officials bring a mobile ballot box to the home of voter Lô Văn Minh in Xốp Tụ Village, Mỹ Lý Commune, Nghệ An Province, so he can cast his ballot.
|A mobile ballot box is brought to the home of voter Trần Tiến Hùng in Cầu Phà Village, Pa Tần Commune, Lai Châu Province, as he is unable to travel to the polling station due to health reasons.