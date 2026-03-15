Over 71% of voters nationwide cast ballots by noon: ministry

HÀ NỘI — As of 12pm on Sunday, voter turnout in the election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and people’s councils at all levels for the 2026–31 tenure reached 71.59 per cent, according to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MoHA).

A number of localities recorded high turnout rates, including Lào Cai (91.95 per cent), Hà Tĩnh (91.72 per cent), Lai Châu (89.90 per cent) and Điện Biên (87.18 per cent). Meanwhile, lower rates were seen in some major cities such as HCM City (51.84 per cent) and Hà Nội (56.51 per cent).

Voting was already completed with 100 per cent turnout in some areas, including Bạch Long Vĩ Special Zone in Hải Phòng City. Other localities reporting polling areas with full turnout included Tuyên Quang (27 of 124 communes), Lai Châu (five communes), Hà Nội (60 polling stations), Gia Lai (420 of 2,179 polling stations) and Bắc Ninh (441 of 2,765 polling stations).

The MoHA said that the opening ceremonies for the election were held nationwide in accordance with the law, in a solemn, orderly and safe manner, creating an atmosphere of excitement, confidence and pride among voters.

At 7am, polling stations across the country officially began the voting process, though some areas held earlier ceremonies due to local conditions.

Most polling stations were attended by representatives of local Party committees, authorities, the Việt Nam Fatherland Front, socio-political organisations and elderly voters.

In some provinces, including An Giang, Quảng Ninh, Quảng Trị, Nghệ An and Bắc Ninh, many voters aged over 100 participated in voting. Notably, Phùng Thị Quất, aged 108, cast her ballot at Polling Station No. 8 in Lò Bon Hamlet of Kiên Lương Commune, An Giang Province.

Party and State leaders also attended the opening ceremonies and cast the first ballots at their polling stations. Party General Secretary Tô Lâm voted at Polling Station No. 2 in Ba Đình Ward of Hà Nội, National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn at Polling Station No. 14 in Hóc Môn Commune of HCM City, State President Lương Cường at Polling Station No. 26 in Hoàn Kiếm Ward of Hà Nội, and Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính at Polling Station No. 21 in Tây Hồ Ward of Hà Nội.

Journalists from central and local press agencies were also present at the opening ceremonies to report on the Election Day. Vietnam Television broadcast live coverage of the programme “Election Day – Festival of the People” from some locations nationwide to convey the atmosphere of the election to voters across the country and overseas Vietnamese.

The election atmosphere nationwide is vibrant, with voters expressing confidence in the success of the election and trust in the candidates, the MoHA said.

Local reports indicated that traffic conditions remain smooth, with no incidents affecting voter travel or election activities. Communications systems are functioning normally while data reporting and information updates are maintained regularly to support coordination and management.

Facilities and equipment at polling stations nationwide were prepared in accordance with regulations. Weather conditions across the country are generally favourable for the election.

Political security, social order and safety remain stable, without any complex incidents affecting the election process reported, according to the MoHA. — VNA/VNS