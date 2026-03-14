Quảng Ninh to host summer culture, sports and tourism week with vibrant festival series

HÀ NỘI — The northern coastal province of Quảng Ninh will organise the Quảng Ninh Culture, Sports and Tourism Week 2026 from April 25 to May 3, featuring 14 large-scale cultural, artistic, sporting and tourism activities that will create a vibrant festive atmosphere across the province.

A highlight of the week is the Hạ Long Carnaval 2026, scheduled to open on the evening of April 30 at the 30/10 Square in Hạ Long Ward.

Long regarded as a signature cultural event of the region, this year’s carnaval is expected to be elevated in both scale and artistic quality. The programme will feature 64 grand parade floats alongside performances by international art troupes from five continents.

Blending traditional and modern elements, the event will bring together thousands of professional performers, folk artisans and artists, and is expected to attract around 50,000 spectators.

Audiences will be able to admire parade floats inspired by iconic symbols of Quảng Ninh such as Hạ Long Bay and Yên Tử, as well as images reflecting the province’s modern development. The floats will move through the streets accompanied by vibrant music and laser light displays, creating a colourful cultural spectacle.

Beyond the main carnaval night, the tourism week will feature a wide range of cultural and sporting activities.

According to the provincial plan, visitors will be able to enjoy the street dance festival held daily from April 28 to May 2, along with street music performances from April 28 to May 3.

Other highlights include the Yên Tử summer art programme 2026, which promotes the values of the Yên Tử World Cultural Heritage site while commemorating the death anniversary of Zen Monk Pháp Loa, the Second Patriarch of Trúc Lâm Zen.

Additional events include the Trần Quốc Nghiên Temple Festival on April 29–30, a tourism vessel light show on Hạ Long Bay, and the Quảng Ninh Summer Film Week 2026.

Visitors can also explore exhibitions of literature, art and sculpture from the mining region, as well as an international food street in Hạ Long introducing cuisines from Laos, India, China, Thailand, Japan and South Korea.

Other activities include an One Commune One Product (OCOP) fair combined with demonstrations of Vietnamese folk art forms, hot-air balloon experiences themed “Flying with the Wonder”, international sport dance performances, and competitions in traditional martial arts and taekwondo.

The tourism week is part of the province’s efforts to promote tourism as a spearhead economic sector while building Quảng Ninh into a modern and distinctive international tourism centre. Through a wide range of cultural, sports and tourism activities, the event aims to highlight the province’s tourism potential, particularly the value of Hạ Long Bay – a World Natural Heritage site – and the Yên Tử World Cultural Heritage site, part of the Yên Tử – Vĩnh Nghiêm – Côn Sơn, Kiếp Bạc complex of monuments and landscapes.

The event is expected to help the province achieve its 2026 target of welcoming more than 22 million visitors, including about 5.2 million international arrivals, and generating total tourism revenue of around VNĐ65 trillion (US$2.47 billion). — VNA/VNS