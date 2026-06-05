Việt Nam targets five tech firms with $1 billion overseas revenue each by 2030

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam is aiming to create five digital technology companies generating at least US$1 billion in overseas revenue by 2030, underscoring its ambition to expand the country's global technology presence and strengthen the Made in Viet Nam brand.

The target forms part of a programme, signed by Deputy Prime Minister Hồ Quốc Dũng under Decision No. 982, which sets out measures to support Vietnamese digital technology enterprises in expanding into international markets through 2030, with a vision to 2045.

The programme is designed to build competitive digital technology enterprises capable of mastering core and strategic technologies, participating more deeply in global value chains and supporting the country's goal of achieving double-digit economic growth.

Under the plan, Việt Nam aims to have at least 5,000 digital technology enterprises generating revenue from overseas markets by 2030.

Annual export revenue from digital products and services is projected to reach at least $55 billion, with average yearly growth of no less than 30 per cent.

The programme also targets 60 Vietnamese digital technology companies with annual overseas revenue of at least $20 million and five firms generating a minimum of $1 billion each from foreign markets.

In addition, authorities aim to facilitate at least 25 mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures or strategic partnerships between Vietnamese digital technology companies and international partners, with each transaction valued at $1 million or more.

By 2045, Việt Nam aims to become a leading digital technology industrial nation and one of the world's major centres for digital technology development.

To achieve these goals, priority will be given to research and development of export-oriented digital products and services, as well as the development of a highly skilled workforce.

The programme also focuses on strengthening the Make in Viet Nam brand and fostering leading technology enterprises capable of helping smaller firms enter global markets.

Planned measures include developing a national brand identity and multilingual communications toolkit, promoting Vietnamese digital technology products and services through international media and e-commerce platforms, facilitating connections with foreign investors and partners and organising business forums in strategic overseas markets to support global expansion.

According to the Ministry of Science and Technology, Việt Nam's digital technology industry generated an estimated VNĐ622.4 trillion ($24 billion) in revenue in April 2026, up 38 per cent from a year earlier. Exports of digital technology products reached $20.3 billion, an increase of 39.6 per cent.

The country is currently home to about 80,052 digital technology enterprises. — BIZHUB/VNS