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Home Economy

Vietnamese lychee expands US market presence

June 05, 2026 - 11:50
Trade promotion efforts by Vietnamese authorities and representative agencies have also helped expand market access for Vietnamese produce.
Fresh Vietnamese lychee and other fruits are now sold through Asian supermarket chains and local markets in Houston and several other US states.
— Photo congthuong.vn

HÀ NỘI — The first two shipments of fresh Vietnamese lychee, totalling about two tonnes, arrived in Houston, Texas, by air in early June, marking a further expansion of Việt Nam's fruit exports in the US, one of the world's most demanding consumer markets.

The fruit maintained its freshness, colour and flavour during transportation and received positive feedback from distributors and consumers after reaching the market, according to importers.

Fresh Vietnamese lychee and other fruits are now sold through Asian supermarket chains and local markets in Houston and several other US states.

C&T Produce Wholesale Inc – a US-based importer and distributor, said many customers had placed orders before the shipments arrived, reflecting strong demand for the fruit.

Diễm Chinh, owner of C&T Produce Wholesale Inc, said Vietnamese agricultural products were highly regarded by Asian American consumers for their quality, variety and distinctive taste, making the community an important customer base for Việt Nam's fresh fruit exports in the US.

Trade promotion efforts by Vietnamese authorities and representative agencies have also helped expand market access for Vietnamese produce.

The Vietnam Trade Office in Houston and the Consulate General of Việt Nam in Houston have supported trade and investment links between businesses in both countries through product promotion events, business networking programmes and trade facilitation activities.

Importers said the growing involvement of the Vietnamese business community in the US had also helped Vietnamese agricultural products gain wider access to major distribution networks, creating additional opportunities for fruit, food and agricultural exports in the US market. — BIZHUB/VNS

Vietnamese lychee US market Houston Texas

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