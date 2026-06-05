An Giang fair spotlights Vietnamese, Cambodian and Laotian products

AN GIANG — The 2026 Tịnh Biên-An Giang International Trade Fair is promoting agricultural products from Vietnamese, Cambodian and Laotian businesses.

The annual event opened yesterday evening at Tịnh Biên Ward’s Xuân Tô Industrial Park, and is held by the Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency (under the Ministry of Industry and Trade) and An Giang People’s Committee.

It features 260 stalls from Vietnamese, Cambodian and Laotian businesses, promoting One Commune One Product goods, regional agricultural products and other consumer goods.

The fair provides networking opportunities for local and foreign businesses to expand their markets and increase exports, as well as strengthening co-operation between the businesses of Việt Nam, Cambodia and Laos.

As part of the fair, a networking event, a training session for doing business on social media and a conference to help small businesses access customers in the digital era are also held.

Nguyễn Thanh Phong, permanent deputy chairman of An Giang People’s Committee, said that the economic relationship between Việt Nam, Cambodia and Laos in the past few years has been a successful one, with trade between An Giang and the localities of Cambodia and Laos growing well.

In 2025, the total import and export turnover through An Giang border gates reached nearly US$1.3 trillion.

"The structure of import and export goods were complementary in nature, including raw materials and components, raw agricultural products for production, seafood, rice, consumer goods, fertilisers and others," Phong said.

Bùi Quang Hưng, deputy head of the Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency, said that An Giang is a strategic gateway for trade in the Southwest region, playing an important role in trade between Việt Nam and ASEAN countries, especially Cambodia.

Tịnh Biên Ward especially is a key goods transshipment hub and an important link in the cross-border economic corridor.

“The Ministry of Industry and Trade will continue to invest in improving trade and logistics infrastructure, simplifying customs clearance procedures, and creating favourable conditions for businesses to expand their production and business activities.”

As the event is held closed to the Vía Bà Chúa Xứ (The Lady of the Realm) Goddess Festival, which is set to be organised on June 6, it also helps attract visitors to An Giang’s iconic tourism event. — BIZHUB/VNS