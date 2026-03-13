Vietnamese titles dominate the 2025 domestic box office

HCM CITY — Việt Nam's cinema industry saw strong growth in the 2025 domestic box office, with local films dominating.

According to CJ CGV Vietnam, the total box office revenue of 2025 reached nearly VNĐ5.6 trillion (US$213 million) with more than 70 million tickets sold, an increase of 24 per cent and 26 per cent, respectively, compared to 2024. Domestic films accounted for 62 per cent of market share.

In 2025, 50 local titles were released, with an average revenue of VNĐ69 billion ($2.63 million), compared with 41 films and only VNĐ18 billion in 2029.

Nguyễn Hoàng Hải, Chief Content Officer of CJ CGV Vietnam, said at the 2026 CGV Partnership Conference held in HCM City on Wednesday afternoon that the market witnessed an increase of top-tier local films in 2025, with nine titles earning VNĐ100 billion - 300 billion and two with over VNĐ300 billion, while movies with revenue under VNĐ50 billion accounted for 70 per cent of total released local titles.

Top-grossing local titles include Mưa đỏ (Red Rain), a war epic inspired by the 81-day battle to defend the Quảng Trị Ancient Citadel in 1972, with VNĐ700 billion ($26.6 million) in revenue, and comedy Bộ Tứ Báo Thù (The Four Rascals) at VNĐ332.1 billion ($12.6 million).

Hải said that, with the rise of national pride, professional investment, and high quality, historical films have emerged as the top choice of cinemagoers, alongside familiar genres such as comedy, action, thriller, horror, and drama.

A survey conducted by CGV Vietnam in February also showed that positive reviews from previous viewers and social media had an impact on the audience's decision to go to a movie.

Favourite local movie celebrities such as Phương Anh Đào, Thái Hòa and Trấn Thành are other reasons for audiences to go to cinemas.

In 2025, each person visited the cinema 0.7 times per year compared with 0.6 in 2019, and 0.2 during the Covid-19 pandemic.

General Director of CJ CGV Vietnam Jeong Jiyoung believed that the increase in content and quality of domestic films has helped Việt Nam's cinema industry maintain growth.

She hoped the partnership conference would become a significant annual event, demonstrating CGV’s commitment to supporting domestic film studios, producers and directors in building a sustainable and professional film ecosystem in Việt Nam. — VNS