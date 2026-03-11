UN adopts resolution designating International Coffee Day

NEW YORK — The United Nations General Assembly has adopted a resolution designating October 1 as International Coffee Day, a move aimed at raising global awareness of coffee’s economic, social and cultural importance and its contribution to sustainable development.

Resolution A/Res/80/249 was approved on March 10 during the assembly’s 80th session. The initiative was proposed by Brazil together with a core group of 18 countries including Việt Nam and received co-sponsorship from 97 UN member states, the highest level of support among draft resolutions considered at the current session.

The strong backing reflects broad international recognition of the coffee sector’s role in supporting socio-economic development and sustainable livelihoods for millions of people worldwide.

The resolution notes that coffee is not only a major agricultural commodity but also carries significant cultural and social value, closely tied to traditions and daily life in many countries. The global coffee industry supports the livelihoods of millions of households, particularly smallholder farmers, while generating substantial export revenues for developing economies.

It also acknowledges the contribution of the global coffee value chain to economic growth, job creation and poverty reduction, as well as its role in advancing food security, gender equality and the achievement of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

For Việt Nam, one of the world’s leading coffee producers and exporters, the adoption of the resolution carries particular significance. As a member of the core group promoting the initiative, the country worked with partners to advance the proposal, helping strengthen international cooperation for the sustainable development of the global coffee value chain while promoting the image and value of Vietnamese coffee worldwide.

The resolution is expected to encourage governments, international organisations and industry stakeholders to deepen cooperation in supporting coffee-growing communities and fostering innovation across the sector. — VNA/VNS